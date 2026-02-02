Turkey’s Crackdown on the Gülen Movement: 2025 in Review

During the year Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan continued to relentlessly pursue anyone with alleged links with the faith-based Gülen movement, which he described as a “virus” that Turkey had not yet removed. Individuals accused of ties to the movement have been targets of hate speech, hate crimes, unlawful prosecution, torture and transnational repression, among other serious human rights violations.

The Gülen movement is a worldwide civic initiative rooted in the spiritual and humanistic tradition of Islam and inspired by the ideas and activism of the late Fethullah Gülen, a Muslim cleric who lived in exile in the US until his death in October 2024. It is known for its network of educational institutions and interfaith dialogue initiatives across the globe.

Self-designated as the “Hizmet movement” (“service” in Turkish), the group proclaims itself as a proponent of the ideals of human rights, equal opportunity, democracy, non-violence and the emphatic acceptance of religious and cultural diversity.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that as of December 2025 Turkish authorities had arrested 1,601 people during the year over alleged links to the Gülen movement. The total number of people detained due to movement ties since a coup attempt in 2016 has reached 390,354 .

According to the latest figures from the Justice Ministry, as of July 14 2025, more than 126,000 people have been convicted for alleged links to the movement since2016, with 11,085 still in prison. Legal proceedings are ongoing for over 24,000 individuals, while another 58,000 remain under active investigation nearly a decade later.

President Erdoğan has been targeting followers of the movement since corruption investigations in December 2013 implicated him as well as members of his family and inner circle. Dismissing the investigations as a conspiracy, he designated the movement as a terrorist organization in May 2016 and began to target its members. He locked up thousands, including many prosecutors, judges and police officers involved in the probes.

The crackdown intensified following a coup attempt on July 15, 2016, that he accused Gülen of masterminding, an allegation the movement has consistently denied.

Following the coup attempt, the Turkish government carried out a massive purge of state institutions under the pretext of an anti-coup fight. More than 130,000 public servants, including in excess of 4,000 judges and prosecutors, as well as 24,706 members of the armed forces were summarily removed from their jobs for alleged membership in or relationships with “terrorist organizations” by emergency decree-laws subject to neither judicial nor parliamentary scrutiny.

Such daily activities as having an account at or depositing money in a Gülen movement-affiliated bank, working at any institution linked to the movement or subscribing to certain newspapers and magazines were accepted as benchmarks for identifying and arresting alleged members of the movement.

Throughout the year , reports by foreign governments, international organizations and human rights bodies reaffirmed that Turkey’s crackdown on the Gülen movement remains widespread and systematic. Official reports by the governments of Australia, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States documented ongoing arbitrary detention, prosecutions lacking due process, torture, social exclusion and blacklisting of individuals accused of ties to the movement. United Nations bodies also warned that Turkey’s designation of the Gülen movement as a terrorist organization lacks a legal basis under international law.

Judicial scrutiny at the European level also intensified in 2025. The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) continued to rule against Turkey in Gülen-linked cases, finding violations related to unlawful pretrial detention and terrorism convictions imposed without a clear legal basis. Taken together, the court’s judgments and follow-up communications during the year reflected violations affecting more than 8,500 Gülen-linked cases, highlighting the systemic nature of the abuses and Turkey’s continued failure to bring its practices into compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights. Here is some of the most important news from 2025 concerning Erdoğan’s crackdown on the Gülen movement:

Decisions and reports by international organizations and foreign governments

Turkey’s designation of Gülen movement as terrorist group lacked legal basis, UN rapporteurs said

UN special rapporteurs said in an October letter that Turkey’s designation of the faith-based Gülen movement as a terrorist organization fails to meet due process standards and does not meet the legal definition of terrorism, warning that Ankara’s broader pattern of unjustifiable criminalization of the movement may amount to crimes against humanity. More…

Australian government said Turkey’s Gülen crackdown persists 9 years after coup

Turkish authorities continue to detain, arrest, torture and blacklist people accused of ties to the Gülen movement, often without credible evidence, due process or transparency, according to a report published by Australia’s foreign ministry in May. More…

Alleged Gülen movement followers in Turkey face ongoing detentions, social exclusion: Dutch gov’t report

A February report by the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security briefing the relevant authorities on asylum applications noted that Turkish authorities continue to detain, prosecute and socially exclude individuals accused of ties to the faith-based Gülen movement. More…

Home Office confirmed ongoing crackdown on Gülen movement in Turkey and beyond

The United Kingdom Home Office released an updated Country Policy and Information Note in September on the faith-based Gülen movement in Turkey, detailing widespread and systematic human rights violations targeting its members since a coup attempt on July 15, 2016. More…

Home Office confirmed ongoing crackdown on Gülen movement in Turkey and beyond The United Kingdom Home Office released an updated Country Policy and Information Note in September on the faith-based Gülen movement in Turkey, detailing widespread and systematic human rights violations targeting its members since a coup attempt on July 15, 2016. More…

UN panel called for immediate release of former general serving life sentence over alleged role in 2016 coup attempt

The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention determined in February that the imprisonment of Akın Öztürk, the former commander of the Turkish Air Force who is serving a life sentence for his alleged role in a 2016 coup attempt, is arbitrary and violates international law, calling for his immediate release. More…

New report detailed UN findings on systemic rights violations in Turkey after 2016 coup attempt

An October report compiled by the Netherlands-based human rights group Stichting Justice Square detailed a pattern of human rights violations in Turkey following a coup attempt on July 15, 2016, as recognized by multiple United Nations bodies between 2017 and 2024. More…

Turkey’s unrelenting rights violations against Gülen movement continued in 2024: HRW

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) World Report 2025 documented extensive human rights abuses in Turkey, including continued crackdowns on alleged members of the Gülen movement in 2024. More…

US report said Turkey committed widespread human rights abuses in 2024

The US Department of State’s 2024 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices highlighted a wide range of significant human rights issues in Turkey, including arbitrary killings, torture, arbitrary arrest and significant restrictions on freedom of expression and the media. More…

German court deemed Turkey’s Gülen trials disproportionate, granted asylum, citing risk of renewed prosecution

A German administrative court ruled in December that criminal proceedings in Turkey against individuals accused of links to the faith-based Gülen movement are disproportionate and discriminatory, concluding even after serving prison sentences they remain at risk of renewed prosecution, arbitrary punishment and politically motivated targeting, grounds warranting international protection under asylum law. More…

Turkey’s crackdown on Gülen movement continues, returning asylum seekers puts them at risk, report warned

A report by the Turkey Tribunal warned that Turkey’s crackdown on alleged members of the Gülen movement is continuing despite claims by some Western governments that the persecution of the group is easing. More…

Decisions by the European Court of Human Rights

European rights court notified Turkey of a record 4,800 additional applications over Gülen-linked convictions

In a notification in June, the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) notified Turkey of an additional 4,800 applications concerning individuals convicted of membership in the Gülen movement over the use of the ByLock messaging app, following a 2023 landmark judgment that found such convictions based on certain criteria to be unlawful. More…

ECtHR faulted Turkey for convictions of 2,420 applicants over Gülen links in follow-up to 2023 judgment

In a December ruling, the ECtHR ruled that Turkey violated the rights of 2,420 people convicted of terrorism due to their alleged ties to the faith-based Gülen movement, finding that the judiciary failed to ensure fair trials and imposed criminal penalties without a legal basis. More…

ECtHR notified Turkey of 1,000 more applications over Gülen-linked convictions

In an announcement in February, the ECtHR notified Turkey of 1,000 more applications in its docket related to convictions for Gülen movement membership over the use of the ByLock messaging app. More…

ECtHR faulted Turkey for terrorism convictions of 239 applicants in follow-up to 2023 judgment The ECtHR ruled in January that Turkey had violated the rights of 239 applicants in two separate cases concerning their convictions for membership in the Gülen movement, finding that the Turkish judiciary had failed to ensure fair trials and imposed criminal penalties without a clear legal basis. More…

ECtHR faulted Turkey for pretrial detention of 51 judges, prosecutors after failed 2016 coup

The ECtHR found in May that Turkey had violated the rights of 51 judges and prosecutors who were detained following a 2016 coup attempt over alleged links to the Gülen movement. More…

ECtHR faulted Turkey for post-coup detention of 137 people over Gülen links

The ECtHR ruled in July that Turkey had violated the rights of 137 individuals who were detained in the aftermath of a 2016 coup attempt for their alleged links to the Gülen movement. More…

ECtHR ruled Turkey violated rights of dozens detained over alleged Gülen links

The ECtHR ruled in January that Turkey had violated the rights of 117 individuals who were held in pretrial detention as part of a crackdown on the Gülen movement. More…

Ongoing purge

Turkey detained 390,354, arrested over 113,000 since 2016 coup attempt as crackdown on Gülen movement continued

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced in July that a total of 390,354 people had been detained and 113,302 arrested over alleged links to the Gülen movement since the coup attempt in 2016. More…

1,601 were arrested in 2025 over alleged Gülen links, interior minister said

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced in December that Turkish authorities had arrested 1,601 people in 2025 as part of an ongoing crackdown on the faith-based Gülen movement. More…

Over 3 million were investigated, half a million convicted of terrorism in Turkey’s post-coup crackdown

A total of 3,093,084 people in Turkey have been investigated for terrorism-related offenses since a coup attempt in 2016, with 527,100 convicted, according to justice ministry statistics released in August. More…

Turkey dismissed more than 34,000 teachers over Gülen links after 2016 coup attempt

Turkey dismissed 34,795 teachers over alleged links to the Gülen movement during a state of emergency declared after a 2016 coup attempt, according to figures released by the education ministry in November. More…

Turkey dismissed and blacklisted more than 22,000 private school teachers over alleged Gülen links

Turkey revoked the teaching licenses of 22,474 teachers and shut down 1,424 private educational institutions over alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement in the aftermath of a coup attempt in 2016. More…

İstanbul court convicted 19 in ‘terrorism’ trial of girls over religious, social activities A court in İstanbul convicted 19 defendants and acquitted 19 others in September in a case known as the “girls’ trial,” which was based on terrorism charges over routine religious and educational activities allegedly linked to the faith-based Gülen movement. More…

Senior diplomats were among dozens of Turkish MFA staff targeted over alleged Gülen links

Turkish authorities in October detained or issued arrest warrants for 64 current and former employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including several senior diplomats, on accusations of ties to the faith-based Gülen movement. More…

Asylum seeker repatriated by Germany was imprisoned in Turkey over Gülen links

A Turkish asylum seeker who was deported by Germany was arrested upon his arrival in Turkey and subsequently put in pretrial detention over his alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement. More…

Turkish lawyer revealed illegal police surveillance of former prisoner

A Turkish lawyer in October revealed that a former inmate who had previously been imprisoned over alleged links to the Gülen movement was subjected to illegal police surveillance and harassment. More…

Turkish teacher dismissed in post-coup purge lost job again under government order

A former teacher dismissed under a government decree following a failed coup in Turkey in 2016 was barred from continuing his job as a school bus driver, in a move that attracted sharp criticism from human rights advocates and opposition lawmakers. More…

Turkish homemaker jailed over ordinary activities linked to Gülen movement

A Turkish homemaker was jailed in central Turkey in August to serve more than seven years over alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement based on ordinary activities such as donating to charities and attending fundraisers for students. More…

Disabled former Turkish teacher was arrested for allegedly receiving donations from Gülen movement

A disabled former teacher who was dismissed from his job in a post-coup purge was arrested in July on allegations of receiving financial assistance from the Gülen movement. More…

NASA scientist jailed in Turkey over a dollar bill recounted 3 years in prison Turkish-American NASA scientist Serkan Gölge in December recounted the nearly three years he spent in prison in Turkey following a coup attempt in 2016 on accusations of ties to the faith-based Gülen movement, with prosecutors citing a one-dollar bill found in a relative’s home as evidence. More…

Hate speech and discrimination

Erdogan called Gülen movement a ‘virus’ Turkey has not yet removed

President Erdoğan described the Gülen movement as a “virus” that Turkey has not removed, speaking at a memorial service in July for victims of the 2016 coup attempt. More…

Report detailed how Erdogan’s Turkey institutionalized hate speech against Gülen movement

A report published by the Netherlands-based human rights group Stichting Justice Square in November revealed how the Turkish government under President Erdoğan institutionalized hate speech against the Gülen movement, detailing its mechanisms, scope and the resulting human rights violations. More…

Children of political prisoners in Turkey cast as potential criminals, new report found

Children of political prisoners in Turkey are being treated as “potential criminals” and face widespread rights abuses, according to a report published in November by Germany-based human rights group Crossborder Jurists (CBJ). More…

Teacher abducted by Turkish intelligence denied surgery for 16 months after arm broken during torture A Turkish educator abducted from Kyrgyzstan by Turkish intelligence in 2021 told an opposition lawmaker that he was denied surgery for 16 months after his arm was broken in three places during torture while in custody. More…

Torture and inhuman treatment

Torture and intimidation in a Turkish detention center: Former detainee shared details of harrowing interrogation

Hayati Uysal, a 29-year-old Turkish man who was imprisoned for alleged links to the Gülen movement, shared his harrowing account of torture in detention that ultimately left him blind. More…

Beaten, abused and threatened with harm to his family: Turkish teacher recounted harrowing police interrogation amid post-coup purge

“I was beaten, sexually abused and threatened with harm to my wife and child while in police custody,” said Ahmet, a former teacher detained and later arrested following a July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. More…

20 young women strip-searched at Şakran Prison, lawmaker said

Twenty young women accused of ties to the Gülen movement were subjected to strip-searches at Şakran Women’s Prison in western Turkey during the summer, according to human rights defender and pro-Kurdish lawmaker Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu. More…

5 years later, Turkish woman still haunted by strip-search in police custody

A young woman detained over alleged links to the Gülen movement in a case that made nationwide headlines five years ago said she is still haunted by the trauma of a strip-search in police custody. More…

Inmates in central Turkey developed skin lesions from contaminated water

Inmates at the Kırşehir S-Type Prison in central Turkey suffered from skin lesions and various health issues allegedly caused by contaminated water. More…

Children of the purge: death, disease and separation

SCF released report on child victims of Turkey’s post-coup purge

SCF published a report in August that examines how children from families targeted in Turkey’s post-coup purge have endured the devastating consequences of persecution, social exclusion and psychological trauma, revealing the human cost of the crackdown. More…

Death of teenage daughter of imprisoned Turkish teacher illustrated ongoing fallout from post-coup purges A 15-year-old girl whose mother is serving a prison sentence on conviction of alleged ties to the Gülen movement was found dead in her bed in April in Sakarya province, in an apparent epilepsy-related death. More…

Documentary exposed plight of children caught in Turkey’s post-coup crackdown

“The Other Children” (Öteki Çocuklar), a new documentary shining a light on the suffering of Turkish children whose parents were impacted by a government crackdown on the Gülen movement, premiered on YouTube in November. More…

Father jailed, mother left to care for disabled child on her own: Gökkaya family’s story shows the human impact of Turkey’s purge

For nearly five years Güldane Gökkaya fed her blind, severely disabled son by syringe, lifted him in and out of bed by herself and raised her two children alone — while her husband was in a Turkish prison on charges the family describes as politically motivated. More…

Turkey jailed both parents of seriously ill child over alleged Gülen links

Turkish authorities arrested both parents of a 4-year-old child receiving treatment for tuberculosis in November, despite a hospital report stating that he needs maternal care. More…

Former teacher arrested over alleged Gülen links while taking disabled son to hospital

Mervane Albayrak, a former teacher previously sentenced to more than six years in prison for alleged ties to the Gülen movement, was arrested in January while taking her severely disabled son to a hospital and sent to prison. More…

Arrest of pregnant women and mothers with infants

Teacher held in pretrial detention in Turkey sent back to prison 2 days after giving birth together with her baby

Merve Zayım, a 37-year-old religious education teacher, was sent back to prison in August just two days after she gave birth to a baby boy. She was later released pending trial following public backlash. More…

Turkey jailed pregnant woman over alleged Gülen links despite law suspending sentences for expectant mothers

A pregnant woman was jailed in northwestern Turkey in October despite a law allowing the suspension of prison sentences for expectant mothers, after being convicted of alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement. More…

Turkey jailed another pregnant woman over alleged Gülen links despite law suspending sentences for expectant mothers

A Turkish woman previously convicted of alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement was arrested by a court in October and sent to prison despite being six-and-a-half-months pregnant. More…

Turkish woman jailed with toddler over links to Gülen movement

Türkan Alemdar, a 32-year-old Turkish mother of two, was jailed in April along with her 19-month-old son to serve a seven-and-a-half-year sentence for alleged links to the Gülen movement. More…

Turkish authorities jailed woman with 6-month-old son amid escalating crackdown on Gülen movement

A Turkish woman previously sentenced to almost seven years in prison over alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement was jailed along with her 6-month-old son after attempting to flee to Greece. More…

Turkish authorities jailed new mother for attempting to flee amid retrial over Gülen ties

A Turkish woman previously sentenced to over six years for her alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement was arrested by a court in July and sent to prison accompanied by her 16-month-old daughter. More…

Pregnant woman’s health rapidly declined in Turkish prison after Gülen-linked arrest

The health of a pregnant woman jailed over alleged links to the Gülen movement quickly worsened in custody, her husband said, raising concerns about her access to medical care as she awaits trial in southeastern Turkey. More…

Opposition MP revealed struggles of woman serving sentence for Gülen links with 2 young children

Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, a lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and a prominent human rights defender, brought to light the plight of a woman currently serving a prison sentence with her two young children, ages 1 and 3. More…

Turkish authorities jailed new mother for attempting to flee amid appeal over Gülen ties

A former teacher previously sentenced to six years, 10 months for her alleged links to the Gülen movement was arrested and sent by a court to prison accompanied by her 9-month-old son. More…

2 pregnant women accused of Gülen ties faced harsh prison treatment in Turkey, families said

Two pregnant women imprisoned in Turkey over alleged links to the Gülen movement were subjected to harsh treatment during hospital visits, including being denied food for hours, their families said after visiting them at a prison in the country’s northwest. More…

Turkish teacher jailed with 20-month-old after top court upholds Gülen-linked sentence

A Turkish teacher was sent to prison in December along with her 20-month-old child after the Supreme Court of Appeals upheld her conviction for membership in the Gülen movement. More…

Plight of ailing inmates

Elderly inmate died of cancer in Turkish prison after release denied

A retired imam diagnosed with advanced lymphoma died in Kırşehir Prison in January after Turkish authorities repeatedly denied his requests for postponement of his sentence on grounds of health. More…

Elderly Alzheimer’s patient jailed over Gülen links died in prison after repeated pleas for release İbrahim Güngör, a 73-year-old Alzheimer’s patient imprisoned over alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement, died in a Turkish prison in September after months of repeated pleas from his family for his release on health grounds were ignored. More… Authorities refused to allow his daughter, who was jailed after repeated pleas for her father’s release, to attend the funeral.

Gülen-linked educator paralyzed in prison amid medical neglect

Uğur Öztaş, an 88-year-old educator imprisoned over alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement, became paralyzed in prison in November, allegedly due to the neglect of his medical needs. More…

Dismissed teacher, denied release from prison until too late, succumbed to cancer

Ramazan Aktaş, a former history teacher dismissed under an emergency decree in the aftermath of a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey and imprisoned over alleged ties to the Gülen movement, died of late-stage pancreatic cancer in June, shortly after a delayed release from prison despite his doctor’s earlier warnings. More…

Ailing 85-year-old inmate freed following years of appeals by rights advocates

Halil Karakoç, an 85-year-old retired imam imprisoned over alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement, was released from Menemen Prison in May after spending more than four years behind bars, despite being eligible for parole a year ago. More…

Doctor warned of risk of stroke for 75-year-old former media owner jailed over Gülen links

Alaeddin Kaya, a 75-year-old former media owner jailed over Gülen movement links, faces a risk of stroke and should be taken by ambulance to a hospital whenever he requires medical care, according to a prison memo released in October. More…

Former police chief jailed in post-coup crackdown died of cancer shortly after release from prison

A former police chief who was dismissed by a government decree following the failed coup and subsequently convicted on terrorism charges died of brain cancer in May, just six months after his release from prison. More…

Turkish lawyer jailed over Gülen links died after delayed release from prison

Süleyman Yıldırım, a 59-year-old lawyer who lost his leg after what his relatives described as months of delayed medical care in prison and was later diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, died in December. More…

Opposition lawmaker urged release of advanced-stage cancer patient jailed over Gülen links

Human rights defender and opposition lawmaker Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu urged authorities to release Ayşe Solak, 49, a Turkish woman with stage-three breast cancer , from prison, where she is serving a sentence for conviction of alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement. More…

Family pleaded with Turkish authorities to release ailing inmate

The family of Dilek Dağlı, an inmate whose health was quickly deteriorating in prison, issued a plea for her release, citing her rapidly deteriorating health and the lack of adequate medical facilities within the prison system, the Bold Medya news website reported. More…

Seriously ill Turkish lawyer was ordered to travel despite doctor’s warnings

A Turkish lawyer in intensive care was ordered to travel to Istanbul for a forensic medical review, despite doctors warning that he is too ill to withstand the trip. More…

Doctor warned of risk of stroke for 75-year-old former media owner jailed over Gülen links

Alaeddin Kaya, a 75-year-old former media owner jailed over alleged links to the Gülen movement, faces a risk of stroke and should be taken by ambulance to a hospital whenever he requires medical care, a prison memo shared by a journalist revealed. More…

Turkey jailed elderly man with dementia as deaths mount among Gülen-linked inmates

Turkish authorities sent a 76-year-old man suffering from paralysis and dementia to prison, a move that rights advocates said highlights a growing trend of jailing vulnerable and terminally ill individuals over political allegations. More…

Turkish prison authorities refused to take inmate suffering from cancer to state institute that could approve her release

Turkish prison authorities refused to take a seriously ill inmate for an evaluation by the Council of Forensic Medicine (ATK), which could authorize her release on health grounds, despite a diagnosis of advanced cancer and warnings from hospital doctors. More…

Prisoners not released by parole boards for political reasons

Turkish authorities delayed parole of former teacher despite eligibility

Turkish prison authorities delayed the parole of Figen Çapkur, a social studies teacher convicted of alleged links to the Gülen movement, despite her eligibility for release. More…

Turkish authorities denied parole of couple imprisoned over Gülen links

Turkish prison authorities denied parole to Saadet Bulun and Emre Bulun, a couple imprisoned since 2018 over alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement, despite their eligibility for release. More…

Rights group alleged systematic abuse in Turkish prisons

A Turkish legal advocacy group said in November that prisoners in several of the country’s high-security facilities were facing systematic rights violations, including prolonged solitary confinement, denial of medical care and arbitrary obstruction of parole. More…

Property Rights

Turkey seized billions in assets, shut down hundreds of Gülen-linked institutions after 2016 coup attempt

Turkish authorities seized or froze billions in assets and closed hundreds of institutions linked to the faith-based Gülen movement, according to official figures reported by the state-run Anadolu news agency on the ninth anniversary of a coup attempt on July 15, 2016. More…

Turkey announced plan to auction off popular döner chain seized over Gülen links Turkey’s state-run Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) announced in September the sale of Maydonoz Döner, one of the country’s largest fast-food chains, continuing a controversial policy of liquidating companies seized over alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement. More… Prosecutors filed an indictment in November seeking prison sentences of up to 25 years for nine shareholders of the company over Gülen movement links. A total of 350 people were detained in February as part of an investigation into the popular döner restaurant chain.

Turkey targeted dessert chain, 33 detained

Turkish police detained 33 people in May in raids targeting a popular dessert chain over alleged fundraising for the Gülen movement. More…

Turkey froze assets of 9 US-based organizations over alleged Gülen links

Turkey froze the assets of nine US-based organizations over alleged links to the Gülen movement, as part of a broader measure targeting 43 individuals and entities on the pretext of “combating terrorism financing.” More…

Lawmaker slammed conviction of prominent business family, asset seizures as ‘blatant violation of law’

The conviction of 18 members of the Boydak family, prominent industrialists from the Central Anatolian city of Kayseri, and the seizure of their assets amount to a blatant violation of the right to a fair trial and the basic principles of criminal law, independent lawmaker Mustafa Yeneroğlu said in October, after visiting jailed businessman Memduh Boydak. More…

Deaths of purge victims

Hüseyin Korkmaz, a 38-year-old former Turkish deputy police commissioner who played a key role in exposing corruption within the inner circle of then-prime minister and current President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, died of cancer in the United States on January 6.

Hüsamettin Karadeniz, a retired imam imprisoned over alleged ties to the Gülen movement, died in Kırşehir Prison on January 16 after authorities repeatedly denied his requests for postponement of his sentence on grounds of health.

Erdal Mehmet Uzun, a 54-year-old former police officer who attempted suicide in 2019 after being fired under a government decree as part of the post-coup purge, died on March 13 following a prolonged battle for survival.

Musa Üçgül, a former district governor who was forced to work in construction after being fired under a government decree as part of the post-coup purge, died on March 13 after falling from the seventh floor of a construction scaffold at the building.

Bülent Adıgüzel, a 48-year-old former academic dismissed from his job at a public university under a government decree as part of the post-coup purge, died of a fast-spreading infection in March.

Mustafa Said Türk, a severely disabled Turkish man who was briefly jailed in 2023 over alleged ties to the Gülen movement, died on March 30 at the age of 88.

Sümeyra Gelir, a 15-year-old girl whose mother is serving a prison sentence on Gülen movement links, was found dead in her bed on April 3 in an apparent epilepsy-related death.

Derya Çelik, a 45-year-old former teacher who was diagnosed with cancer shortly after being dismissed from her job by a government decree, died on April 16.

Cengiz Çakıltepe, a 54-year-old former police chief dismissed by a government decree as part of the post-coup purge, died on May 12 of brain cancer six months after his release from prison.

Yusuf Çetin, a 38-year-old former Turkish military officer , dismissed by a government decree as part of the post-coup purge, died on May 23 of injuries sustained in a workplace explosion.

Erkan Şirin, a 43-year-old former naval officer serving a life sentence for his alleged involvement in the coup attempt, died in prison on May 30 after suffering a heart attack.

Ramazan Aktaş, a former history teacher dismissed by a government decree as part of the post-coup purge, died on June 2 of late-stage pancreatic cancer.

İbrahim Güngör, a 73-year-old inmate jailed over alleged Gülen links while suffering from Alzheimer’s, died on August 28 after repeated pleas for his release.

Asaleddin Çelik, a 52-year-old former English teacher imprisoned over alleged ties to the Gülen movement, died of cancer on September 14.

Cafer Ongun, a 51-year-old former teacher serving a sentence over alleged links to the Gülen movement, died at Kütahya Prison of a heart attack on September 21.

Yusuf Özkan, a former teacher imprisoned over alleged links to the Gülen movement , died of a heart attack at Konya Ereğli Prison on September 25.

İzzet Odabaşoğlu, a former police officer imprisoned over alleged links to the Gülen movement, died of a heart attack on October 5 at Sakarya Ferizli Prison

Yaşar Elibol, a former civil servant fired from his job and jailed over alleged links to the Gülen movement, died of bone cancer on October 10 in Tokat province.

Ender Gökmen, a 39-year-old former teacher imprisoned over alleged links to the Gülen movement, died of a heart attack on October 14 in Erzurum province.

Timur Özgen, a 52-year-old former noncommissioned officer who was dismissed from the military under a government decree as part of the post-coup purge and later imprisoned, died of pancreatic cancer on October 26.

Bekir Bayram, a 76-year-old former inmate jailed over alleged links to the Gülen movement, died of a heart attack on December 5.

Hüseyin Açıkyörük, a 45-year-old former teacher fired from his job as part of the post-coup purge, died following a workplace incident on December 5.

Süleyman Yıldırım, a 59-year-old lawyer sentenced to jail time over Gülen movement links , who lost his leg after what his relatives described as months of delayed medical care in prison, died on December 8.

Hakan Ceniklioğlu, a former police officer dismissed as part of the post-coup purge, died on December 26 after four months in intensive care following a workplace accident.

Suicides

Gazi Bahargülü, a former teacher fired from his job as part of the post-coup purge, died by suicide in Osmaniye province on March 9.

Ali Ülker, a 51-year-old former teacher fired from his job as part of the post-coup purge, died by suicide on September 28.