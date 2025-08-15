The Stockholm Center for Freedom (SCF) today published its latest report, “The Forgotten Victims: Children of Turkey’s Post-Coup Purge,” which examines how children from families targeted in Turkey’s unprecedented post-coup purge have endured the devastating consequences of persecution, social exclusion and psychological trauma, revealing the human cost of the crackdown.

Following a 2016 coup attempt, the government launched a sweeping purge targeting mainly individuals and institutions allegedly linked to the faith-based Gülen movement, along with other perceived opponents. The crackdown has had far-reaching consequences, impacting not only the accused but also thousands of children ensnared in its grip. It divided countless families, leaving children in the care of relatives or unfamiliar guardians. Many have been denied critical healthcare, forced to flee the country or left without primary caregivers — with some dying during dangerous escape attempts.

“From cancer-stricken children deprived of their parents’ care to entire families lost at sea in a desperate bid for safety, the purge has robbed countless young lives of health, stability and hope,” said Dr. Merve R. Kayıkcı, research director at SCF. “These stories reveal the profound human toll of a crackdown that punishes not only the accused, but the most defenseless members of society.”

The lack of government transparency, coupled with a persistent refusal by Turkish authorities to acknowledge the human cost of their security measures, has significantly obstructed efforts to assess the full scope of the crisis. Although no official statistics exist regarding the number of children who are dead, ill or disabled as a result of the post-coup purge, independent investigations and media reports have documented a troubling pattern of tragic cases. By compiling and analyzing the cases from 2016 to the present, this report highlights how state-led repression has violated children’s fundamental rights, including the right to health, family unity and human dignity.

Family punishment, also known as Sippenhaft — a term historically associated with Nazi Germany’s policy of punishing relatives for the alleged crimes of family members — has been particularly harsh for children with disabilities or serious health conditions, many of whom have been cut off from disability benefits, specialized education and state-supported care. Families already grappling with medical and financial hardship have been left to shoulder impossible burdens alone, depriving vulnerable children of the resources essential to their survival, development and dignity.

The psychological toll has been equally severe: Emotional distress, social exclusion and stigmatization have led to widespread mental health issues, including depression, anxiety and, in some tragic cases, suicide. There have been several reports of minors taking their own lives after their parents were imprisoned, unable to cope with the emotional strain.

The report also exposes the transnational reach of this repression, detailing cases where children were taken along with their parents during abductions by Turkish intelligence and forcibly returned to Turkey, enduring fear, trauma and separation.

Ironically, the Turkish government has declared 2025 the “Year of the Family,” promoting initiatives it claims will support children and uphold traditional values. Yet, as this report demonstrates, such rhetoric cannot conceal the harsh reality faced by children of politically persecuted families.

“A genuine commitment to family must go beyond symbolism,” the report concludes. “It must include all children, especially those whose suffering has been systematically ignored.”

About Stockholm Center for Freedom

SCF is a non-profit advocacy organization that promotes the rule of law, democracy and human rights with a special focus on Turkey.

Committed to serving as a reference source by providing a broad perspective on rights violations in Turkey, SCF monitors daily developments, documents individual cases of the infringement of fundamental rights and publishes comprehensive reports on human rights issues.

SCF is a member of the Alliance Against Genocide, an international coalition working to exert pressure on the UN, regional organizations and national governments to act on early warning signs and take action to prevent genocide.