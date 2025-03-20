Inmates in central Turkey develop skin lesions from contaminated water

Inmates at Kırşehir Prison in central Turkey have reportedly developed skin lesions due to contaminated water.

Journalist Sevinç Özaslan revealed on social media that inmates developed skin lesions and an unusual body odor after using the prison’s water, which is reported to be contaminated with rust. The prison administration has yet to respond to complaints about the water.

Kırşehir Yüksek Güvenlikli Cezaevinde uzun süredir paslı su aktığı için mahpuslar cilt hastalıklarına yakalandı. Derilerinin rengi değişmiş ve vücutlarında koku başlamış durumda. Dilekçelere ise cevap yok.



Kırşehir Prison has faced ongoing criticism for its poor and unhygienic conditions. Earlier this month, media reports revealed that inmates had gone on a hunger strike to protest the contaminated water supply.

Opposition lawmakers who visited the prison observed that the cells lacked proper ventilation and were filthy and dark. Inmates reportedly admitted experiencing both mental and physical suffering, with some even on the verge of suicide.

Furthermore, inmates who were referred to the hospital were subject to cavity searches. Hospital appointments were often scheduled for distant dates, and sometimes appointments were not made at all. Prisoners also faced difficulties accessing the infirmary and obtaining medications, with drugs being delayed for months. Additionally, medications prescribed by specialists were not being provided by prison doctors, even when deemed necessary.