Turkish teacher fired over alleged Gülen links dies by suicide

Gazi Bahargülü, a former teacher dismissed from his job over alleged links to the Gülen movement, died by suicide on Sunday in the southern Turkish province of Osmaniye, local media reported.

Gazi Bahargülü ingested rat poison 15 days ago and had been hospitalized ever since, according to reports. He succumbed to the poison despite medical intervention.

Bahargülü had reportedly been struggling with severe psychological distress following his dismissal. He was fired in 2016 through an emergency decree, shortly after a coup attempt in 2016.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been targeting followers of the Gülen movement, inspired by the late Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, since the corruption investigations of December 17-25, 2013, which implicated then-prime minister Erdoğan, his family members and his inner circle.

Dismissing the investigations as a Gülenist coup and conspiracy against his government, Erdoğan designated the movement as a terrorist organization and began to target its members. He intensified the crackdown on the movement following the coup attempt in 2016 that he accused Gülen of masterminding. Gülen and the movement strongly deny involvement in the abortive putsch or any terrorist activity.

Hergün birer birer ölüyoruz.

9 yıl yeterince ceza çektik.

artık yeter KHK'lar gitsin.#KHKlarGidecek https://t.co/sO2gdEV0Bn — a.erkan (@freelancer080) March 10, 2025

Journalist Ahmet Erkan Yiğitsözlü, an editor for KHK TV, an outlet covering the stories of individuals dismissed by government decrees, shared news of Bahargülü’s death on X.

In his tweet Yiğitsözlü lamented the ongoing struggles of those dismissed under emergency decrees.

“Every day, we are dying one by one. Nine years of suffering is enough. The emergency decrees must go.”

Following the failed coup in 2016, the Turkish government declared a state of emergency and carried out a massive purge of state institutions under the pretext of an anti-coup fight.

Over 130,000 public servants, including 4,156 judges and prosecutors, as well as more than 24,000 members of the armed forces were summarily removed from their jobs for alleged membership in or relationships with “terrorist organizations” by emergency decree-laws subject to neither judicial nor parliamentary scrutiny.

Bahargülü is survived by his wife and three children.

Former public servants were not only fired from their jobs but also banned from working again in the public sector and getting a passport to seek employment abroad. The government also made it difficult for them to work formally in the private sector. Notes were put on the social security database about dismissed public servants to deter potential employers.

In recent years, some individuals dismissed over alleged Gülen links have been reinstated, yet this process has often come too late. Numerous cases have surfaced where dismissed individuals, facing severe emotional and financial strain, have died by suicide or otherwise passed away before their reinstatement.