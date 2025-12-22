1,601 arrested in 2025 over alleged Gülen links, interior minister says

Turkish authorities arrested 1,601 people in 2025 as part of an ongoing crackdown on the faith-based Gülen movement, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Sunday.

Yerlikaya said on X that 1,524 other suspects were released under judicial supervision.

“FETÖ’ye yönelik son 2 haftadır Jandarmamız tarafından düzenlen operasyonlarımızda 76 şüpheli yakalandı.”



2025 yılı içinde yaptığımız FETÖ operasyonlarımızda, toplam 1601 şüpheli tutuklandı, 1524 şüpheliye ise Adli Kontrol Kararları uygulandı.



Son 2 Hafta içerisindeki… pic.twitter.com/EtPHjDNfsT — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) December 21, 2025

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been targeting followers of the Gülen movement, inspired by the late Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, since corruption investigations in December 2013 implicated him as well as some members of his family and inner circle.

Dismissing the investigations as a Gülenist coup and a conspiracy against his government, Erdoğan began to target the movement’s members. He designated the movement as a terrorist organization in May 2016 and intensified the crackdown on it following an abortive putsch in July of the same year that he accused Gülen of masterminding. The movement strongly denies involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity.

Yerlikaya also said that 76 people were detained during gendarmerie operations carried out over the past two weeks across 28 provinces. According to the minister 50 of the suspects were arrested, six were released under judicial supervision and legal procedures are ongoing for the remaining suspects.

The detainees were accused of engaging in activities linked to the Gülen movement, including contacting members via pay phones, making donations to affiliated charities and sharing social media posts authorities said were aligned with the movement.

The so-called “payphone investigations” are based on call records. The prosecutors allege that a member of the Gülen movement used a single payphone to consecutively call all his contacts. Based on that assumption, when an alleged member of the movement is found in call records, it is assumed that other numbers called right before or after the primary call also belong to people with Gülen links. The authorities do not possess the content of the calls in question. The supposition of guilt is solely based on the order of the calls made from the phone.

According to the latest figures from the Justice Ministry, more than 126,000 people have been convicted for alleged links to the movement since 2016, with 11,085 still in prison. Legal proceedings are ongoing for over 24,000 individuals, while another 58,000 remain under active investigation nearly a decade later.

In addition to the thousands who were jailed, scores of other Gülen movement followers had to flee Turkey to avoid the government crackdown.