New report exposes systematic use of hate speech following Fethullah Gülen’s death to dehumanize his movement

STOCKHOLM—The Stockholm Center for Freedom (SCF) today published its latest report, “Dehumanizing a Legacy: How Fethullah Gülen’s Death Triggered a Campaign of Hate Speech in Erdoğan’s Turkey,” which examines the surge of hate speech following the death of Fethullah Gülen, a US-based cleric whose followers have been systematically persecuted in Turkey for more than a decade.

Taking a cue from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s own inflammatory rhetoric, pro-government media relentlessly used hate speech dehumanizing and demonizing Gülen and his followers after his death on October 20, 2024. Simultaneously, the government also initiated a spate of censorship to suppress moderate voices and promote anti-Gülen hate speech as the dominant public discourse.

“Hate speech against the Gülen movement has been a calculated and systematic effort by the Erdoğan government,” said Dr. Merve R. Kayıkcı, research director at SCF. “It was used to delegitimize and marginalize a mainstream religious and social group, turning it into a national scapegoat.”

Turkish media’s coverage diverged sharply from the measured and objective tone of Western outlets, which highlighted Gülen’s global influence and his advocacy for education and interfaith dialogue while also acknowledging unproven allegations against him.

This stark contrast in coverage underscores the broader implications of media narratives in shaping public perception. The persistent climate of hate and dehumanization in Turkey has led many to turn a blind eye to the widespread arbitrary detention, mistreatment and unfair trials inflicted on members of the movement, even when it has directly impacted their own friends or relatives.

Such hate speech fosters a toxic environment that leads to discrimination, violence and social unrest. By dehumanizing individuals and groups, it erodes the foundations of inclusive and diverse societies, creating an “us versus them” mentality that can lead to devastating consequences.

The persecution of the Gülen movement exemplifies the dangerous link between hate speech and atrocity crimes, as it has been frequently described as amounting to crimes against humanity. Addressing and combating such dehumanizing rhetoric is essential to upholding human rights and preventing further harm.

About the Stockholm Center for Freedom

SCF is a non-profit advocacy organization that promotes the rule of law, democracy and human rights with a special focus on Turkey.

Committed to serving as a reference source by providing a broad perspective on rights violations in Turkey, SCF monitors daily developments, documents individual cases of the infringement of fundamental rights and publishes comprehensive reports on human rights issues.