Press Freedom in Turkey: 2024 in Review

Press freedom in Turkey deteriorated further in 2024, with journalist associations calling it “a lost year” for press freedom. Turkish journalist groups warned that press freedoms were under increasing legal and political pressure, marked by detentions, police violence and censorship. Some union representatives even said 2024 had been more violent for journalists than previous years, with police disproportionately targeting them during protests and anti-government demonstrations.

Moreover, legal pressure on the press intensified, with 89 journalists, media staff members and one newspaper facing trial in at least 70 cases. Of these, 17 cases reached a verdict: 16 journalists were acquitted, while nine received prison sentences totaling over 50 years. Additionally, two journalists were fined a combined 33,320 Turkish lira (approximately $969).

There was an alarming rise in physical and verbal threats against journalists, often from political groups aligned with the ruling alliance. At least 25 journalists and five media outlets experienced physical attacks, while 82 journalists were threatened, primarily by figures linked to the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). A lack of legal action against perpetrators has deepened concerns about press safety.

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) continued to stifle dissent, imposing fines totaling 72.1 million Turkish lira ($1.92 million), along with broadcast suspensions and program bans.

A disinformation law enacted in 2022 continued to be weaponized by authorities to stifle dissent and muzzle the independent media. The legislation criminalizes the dissemination of “false or misleading information,” carrying prison sentences of up to three years. Critics argue that these measures are being used to stifle dissent and silence opposition voices.

Data from the Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA) showed that since the law’s enactment, at least 56 journalists have faced 66 investigations.

Turkey, which became the world’s biggest prison for journalists in 2018 during a state of emergency imposed after a coup attempt, was ranked 158th of 180 countries in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders.

Turkey continued to detain journalists, imposed media bans in January

Turkish authorities detained two journalists over their professional activities and imposed publication and broadcast bans at least 11 times in January. More…

Turkey still among top 10 offenders in CPJ’s census of imprisoned journalists

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) published its annual prison census for 2023, which showed that Turkey was still among the top 10 countries where journalists were imprisoned. More…

RSF ranked Turkey 158th in new press freedom index, underreported number of jailed journalists

Turkey was ranked 158th out of 180 countries in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), although the organization reported the number of imprisoned journalists in the country at seven, far below what local and international rights groups have reported. More…

Prominent journalists were given prison sentences in retrial over Gülen links

A Turkish court that heard the retrial of several journalists and media workers on terrorism charges due to their alleged links to a faith-based group handed down prison sentences to two prominent journalists and one art director on charges of aiding and abetting a criminal organization. More…

CoE called on Turkey to release 3 journalists, cancel judicial supervision measures imposed on other media workers

The Council of Europe (CoE) called on the Turkish government to release several journalists arrested in previous weeks and to cancel the judicial supervision measures imposed on other media workers. More…

9 Kurdish journalists were detained police raids in Turkey

Turkish police conducted a series of coordinated home raids in İstanbul, Ankara and southeastern Urfa province that resulted in the detention of nine Kurdish journalists. More…

Greta Thunberg visited Turkey radio station closed over Armenian genocide row

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in October visited İstanbul’s Açık Radyo, whose broadcasts were silenced earlier in the month by Turkish authorities after a guest spoke on air about the Armenian genocide. More…

Editor-in-chief of Turkish daily arrested for Gülen condolence message



Kazım Güleçyüz, the editor-in-chief of Turkey’s Yeni Asya newspaper, was arrested in October on accusations of disseminating terrorist propaganda for conveying condolences for the late Fethullah Gülen, an Islamic cleric listed as a “terrorist” by the Turkish government. More…

3 Kurdish journalists were referred to court for arrest, 6 released under judicial supervision

Three out of nine Kurdish journalists who had been detained were referred to court for arrest after testifying to a prosecutor, while six of them were released from custody under judicial supervision. More…

Turkish prosecutor sought prison sentences for journalists who covered alleged judicial corruption

A Turkish prosecutor demanded prison sentences for journalists Faruk Eren and Furkan Karabay on charges of “targeting officials fighting terrorism” due to their coverage of allegations of corruption within the judiciary. More…

Turkish Embassy spied on journalists in Sweden, leaked government documents revealed

Turkish intelligence services, operating from the embassy in Stockholm, spied on journalists in Sweden, monitoring their activities and relaying information back to headquarters in Ankara. More…

2 journalists investigated due to critical reporting on Turkish gov’t officials

Turkish prosecutors launched investigations into two journalists from the Birgün daily due to their critical reporting on a former minister, a lawmaker from the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and the gendarmerie. More…

Journalists were among dozens detained, attacked during Nevruz celebrations across Turkey

Celebrations of Nevruz, a spring festival culturally significant for Turkey’s Kurdish minority, across the country were marred by detentions and attacks targeting dozens, including journalists. More…

Journalists appeared in court 207 times in two months: opposition MP

Journalists in Turkey appeared at court hearings 207 times in the first two months of 2024. More…

Turkish court ordered journalists to pay damages to retired general

A court in İstanbul ordered four journalists to pay damages to a retired general due to five articles that were published in the now-defunct Taraf daily. More…

2 journalists were detained in house raids in Turkey

Eight people including two journalists were detained in house raids in the predominantly Kurdish province of Diyarbakır in southeastern Turkey. More…

Jailed Kurdish journalists were indicted on terrorism charges due to their news reports

Three Kurdish journalists who had been detained as part of an İstanbul-based investigation and were arrested by a court were indicted on terrorism charges. More…

22 women journalists were involved in court proceedings in June

The Mezopotamya Female Journalists Association (MKG) announced that a total of 22 women journalists were involved in trial proceedings in June over their professional activities. The journalists faced charges as part of 17 separate trials. More…

515 journalists were prosecuted in Turkey in first 6 months

A total of 515 journalists faced prosecution in Turkey in the first six months of 2024, with 36 of them receiving prison sentences or substantial fines. More…

Press freedom NGO criticized harsh sentences for journalists in Turkey

European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF) Monitoring Coordinator Gürkan Özturan condemned the harsh sentences handed down by Turkish courts to journalists from the Mezopotamya news agency (MA) and JINNEWS, calling for an immediate end to the repression of journalists in the country. More…

200 journalists appeared in court in Turkey between April and June

Nearly 200 journalists in Turkey appeared in court between April and June, according to the BİA Media Monitoring Report published by the Bianet news website. More…

Turkish court accused convicted Kurdish journalists of ‘manipulating public opinion’

An Ankara court issued its reasoned decision in the trial of Kurdish journalists convicted on terrorism charges earlier in July, accusing the defendants of “manipulating public opinion” through their publications. More…

2 journalists died, 1 injured in alleged Turkish drone attack in Sulaymaniyah

A suspected Turkish drone strike killed two journalists and injured another in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Sulaymaniyah province, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). More…

Turkey blocked X accounts of journalists, politicians on terrorist propaganda allegations

A Turkish court ordered an access ban on the X accounts of 82 people including prominent journalists and politicians on accusations that they were disseminating terrorist propaganda. More…

CPJ urged X not to comply with Turkish court order blocking journalists’ accounts

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged the administrators of X not to comply with an order by a Turkish court to block accounts belonging to several journalists and media outlets. More…

Rights groups denounced threats against journalists by far-right party leader

Thirteen national and international freedom of expression organizations and press unions condemned threats against journalists by Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of Turkey’s far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). More…

MEPs urged Turkey to restore democratic standards, drop charges against journalists

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voiced “deep concern” over what they described as the ongoing deterioration of democratic standards in Turkey, citing the targeting of independent journalists, activists and opposition members. More…

Journalists were among dozens detained during protests over removal of Kurdish mayors

On the second day of protests that erupted over the removal of three Kurdish mayors from office in Turkey’s predominantly Kurdish southeast, dozens of people, including two journalists, were forcibly detained by the police. More…

RSF called on Turkey to lift restrictions on journalists’ X accounts, release jailed editor-in-chief

The German branch of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called on Turkish authorities to restore access to X accounts belonging to journalists Can Dündar and Amberin Zaman and to release Kazım Güleçyüz, editor-in-chief of the Yeni Asya newspaper, who was arrested for expressing condolences over the death of Turkish cleric Fethullah Gülen. More…

Turkish prosecutors investigated 2 journalists under ‘disinformation law’

İstanbul prosecutors launched an investigation into two journalists on accusations of spreading “disinformation” due to their comments about the forced resignation of three lawmakers from a far-right political party. More…

Turkish authorities detained 231, including mayors, journalists and activists in nationwide counterterrorism raids

Turkish authorities detained 231 individuals allegedly linked to terrorist organizations as part of a series of coordinated raids across 30 provinces. More…

Coalition of Women in Journalism condemned detention of journalists in Turkey

The Coalition of Women in Journalism condemned the detention of several journalists in coordinated raids conducted across Turkey. More…

Turkish journalist detained, fired from job after expression of condolences for Gülen on TV

A journalist in western Turkey was detained and subsequently fired from her job after she expressed condolences for Turkish-Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen during a live broadcast. More…

Turkey marked Human Rights Day with 21 journalists behind bars

Turkey celebrated Human Rights Day in 2024 in an environment where 21 journalists were behind bars, reflecting concerns over the growing use of imprisonment as a tool to punish media workers. More…

Int’l press advocacy groups urged Turkish gov’t to withdraw espionage amendment

Prominent international media freedom groups called on the Turkish government to withdraw proposed amendments to an anti-espionage law in Turkey shortly after the government suspended talks on the legislation for further deliberations with the opposition. More…

2 Kurdish journalists killed in ‘Turkish drone strike’ in northern Syria

Two journalists from Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast were killed, reportedly by a Turkish drone strike, while covering the fighting between Ankara-backed militia and US-backed Kurdish fighters in northern Syria. More…

German press association urged Turkey to investigate Kurdish journalists’ death in Turkish drone strike

The German Association of Journalists (DJV) called on the Turkish government to clarify the circumstances surrounding the death of two Kurdish journalists in a reported Turkish drone strike in northern Syria. More…

Turkish journalist associations call 2024 ‘a lost year’ for press freedom amid crackdowns

Representatives of Turkish journalist associations warned that press freedom was eroding under legal and political pressure marked by detentions, police violence and censorship, with one calling 2024 a lost year. More…

Turkey sentenced 58 journalists to prison, arrested 26 in 2024

Turkish authorities sentenced 58 journalists to a total of 135 years in prison, detained 112 and arrested 26 in 2024, according to a report released by an opposition lawmaker. More…

Press freedom in Turkey declined further in 2024 amid censorship, arrests and intimidation

Press freedom in Turkey continued to face challenges in 2024 as authorities intensified their crackdown on independent journalism through systematic censorship, detentions, arrests and judicial harassment. More…