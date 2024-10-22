Turkish journalist detained, fired from job after expression of condolences for Gülen on TV

A journalist in western Turkey was detained and subsequently fired from her job after she expressed condolences for Turkish-Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen during a live broadcast on Monday, Turkish Minute reported.

The incident shows the extent to which Gülen, an arch-enemy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has been demonized by Turkish authorities.

Gülen had been living in the United States since 1999 and passed away at a hospital in Pennsylvania on Sunday evening at the age of 83, according to the Gülen-affiliated Herkul website.

Aysın Komitgan, editor-in-chief of the Bursa’da Bugün news website, announced Gülen’s death during a live broadcast on the outlet’s YouTube channel. She said that although there had been earlier unconfirmed reports, the news had now been confirmed. “What can we say? May he rest in heaven,” she said.

Her comments prompted the Bursa Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office to launch an investigation into Komitgan on accusations of “disseminating terrorist propaganda.”

The Turkish government has labeled Gülen and his movement as a terrorist organization, accusing them of orchestrating corruption investigations in 2013 and a coup attempt in July 2016. Gülen and his followers have denied any involvement in the coup or other terrorist activities.

Komitgan was detained on Monday and is expected to appear in court today. Her brief message of condolence also cost Komitgan her job, with the Bursa’da Bugün news website announcing her dismissal due to “unacceptable” statements made on air.

Komitgan issued an apology on X, saying she regretted her choice of words during the live broadcast and had no opportunity to correct herself. She expressed sorrow over the manipulation of her remarks, which were made out of humane feelings.

The Bursa branch of Turkey’s Contemporary Journalists’ Association (ÇGD) condemned Komitgan’s detention, describing her comments about Gülen as “a live broadcast accident.”

Meanwhile, many pro-government circles in Turkey celebrated Gülen’s death, reflecting a decade-long campaign against him and his movement, especially following the coup attempt.

https://stockholmcf.org/turkish-govt-vows-to-continue-to-crackdown-on-his-movement-after-gulens-death/Several government officials who had previously praised Gülen for his teachings and the promotion of intercultural dialogue have since issued statements condemning him, promising that the fight against his movement would continue without concession.