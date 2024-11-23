Turkish prosecutors investigate 2 journalists under ‘disinformation law’

İstanbul prosecutors have launched an investigation into two journalists on accusations of spreading “disinformation” due to their comments about the forced resignation of three lawmakers from a far-right political party, Turkish Minute reported on Friday.

Journalists Fatih Altaylı and İsmail Saymaz are being investigated by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office under what is commonly known as the “disinformation law,” enacted in late 2022 despite outrage from rights groups. The law criminalizes the dissemination of “false or misleading information” and stipulates prison sentences of between one and three years.

The prosecutor’s office said in a statement that Altaylı is being investigated due to his comments in an article he wrote on his personal website on Thursday in which he shared some details about the resignation of three lawmakers from the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) amid allegations that they were involved in gold smuggling from the United Arab Emirates to Turkey.

A senior MHP official, Deputy Chairman Semih Yalçın, announced on X on Wednesday that the resignations of Isparta MP Hasan Basri Sönmez, Bolu MP İsmail Akgül and Kilis MP Mustafa Demir were requested as part of an investigation within the party and that their letters of resignation were accepted.

Yalçın did not explain why the MPs were asked to resign or what the accusations against the lawmakers are. However, it has been reported that the MPs are accused of misusing their privileges to import gold cheaply from Dubai and receiving commissions for the transactions.

Altay claimed in his article that Erdoğan presented allegations regarding the three MHP lawmakers to party leader Devlet Bahçeli during their latest meeting on Nov. 14 in Ankara. Initially, he said, Bahçeli expressed disbelief in the allegations and defended the lawmakers. He was later convinced when Erdoğan showed him video footage that allegedly proved the lawmakers’ involvement in gold smuggling, Altaylı wrote.

The anti-disinformation center of the president’s communications directorate immediately denied Altaylı’s claim on X on Thursday without mentioning his name.

“It is out of the question for our president, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to have shown any footage during his meeting with MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, as claimed,” the anti-disinformation center said, as it called on people not to give credit to “baseless claims aimed at manipulating public opinion.”

Saymaz also commented about the resignations and the claims about the MHP lawmakers’ involvement in gold smuggling during a program on pro-opposition Halk TV on the same day.

The prosecutor’s office said the investigation into the journalists was launched due to their remarks about Erdoğan showing video footage to Bahçeli about the three MHP lawmakers, recalling that this claim was “confirmed” to be inaccurate by the anti-disinformation center.

Saymaz slammed the launch of an investigation into him and Altaylı rather than the three lawmakers who resigned.

He said on X that he did not make any comments about Erdoğan’s allegedly showing video footage to Bahçeli but even if he had, he said, it is not the journalists but the lawmakers who may have been involved in gold smuggling who should be investigated.

To the surprise of many, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç told reporters on Thursday that there is no ongoing judicial investigation into the three lawmakers who resigned from the MHP.

Altaylı adopted a calmer tone, saying on X there is no need to “make a fuss” about the investigation launched into him and his colleague Saymaz.

“There are constant investigations, lawsuits and complaints about me and us. It is a normal and familiar situation. There is nothing to exaggerate,” Altaylı tweeted.

Meanwhile, MHP Deputy Chairman İsmail Özdemir announced on X on Friday that his party was filing criminal complaints against the two journalists on accusations of spreading disinformation due to their comments about the three MHP lawmakers who resigned from the party.

Dozens of journalists have been tried and convicted under the “disinformation law” since it was adopted in October 2022. The law has drawn widespread criticism for being a draconian measure targeting free speech and independent journalists. It increases by half the penalty for offenders who hide their identity or act on behalf of an organization.

Rights groups routinely accuse the Turkish government of trying to keep the press under control by imprisoning journalists, eliminating media outlets, overseeing the purchase of media brands by pro-government conglomerates and using regulatory authorities to exert financial pressure, especially since President Erdoğan survived a failed coup in 2016.

Turkey, which has been suffering from a poor record of freedom of the press for years, ranks 158th among 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) World Press Freedom Index published on May 3 on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.