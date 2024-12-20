Two Kurdish journalists killed in ‘Turkish drone’ strike in northern Syria

Two journalists from Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast have been killed reportedly by a Turkish drone while covering the fighting between Ankara-backed militia and US-backed Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, Agence France-Presse reported, citing journalists’ groups on Friday.

Nazım Daştan and Cihan Bilgin were killed on Thursday near the Tishrin dam east of Aleppo when their car was hit, the Dicle Fırat Journalists’ Association said.

“We condemn this attack on our colleagues and demand accountability,” the group said, describing the pair as “two valuable journalists” reporting on the violence in northern Syria.

The Turkish Journalists Union also condemned the attack, saying they were “allegedly targeted by a Turkish UAV,” commonly known as a drone.

“We condemn the attack. Journalists cannot be subjected to attack while performing a sacred duty. Those responsible must be found and tried,” the union’s branch in the southeastern Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakır said.

According to the pro-Kurdish Mezopotamya news agency, the explosion was caused by a Turkish drone.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported two journalists being killed in Aleppo province, saying it was by a “Turkish drone strike.”

The Turkish army insists it never targets civilians but only terror groups.