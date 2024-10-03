Rights groups denounce threats against journalists by far-right party leader

Thirteen national and international freedom of expression organizations and press unions have condemned recent threats against journalists by Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of Turkey’s far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Media and Law Studies Association reported.

In an October 1 speech Bahçeli targeted Halk TV and journalists Şule Aydın, Barış Pehlivan, Murat Ağırel and Timur Soykan for their reporting on the murder of Sinan Ateş, saying, “Halk TV, watch your step. You can’t question the MHP with four clown reporters!”

The joint statement described Bahçeli’s remarks as a “clear threat” to freedom of the press.

“It is unacceptable for journalists to be threatened for their professional activities,” the statement said. “We will stand against these threats and closely follow the process.”

Ateş was fatally shot in Ankara on December 30, 2022. The murder has sparked widespread controversy due to his role as the former head of the ultranationalist Grey Wolves, the paramilitary wing of the MHP, which is allied with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



A Turkish court on Wednesday handed down aggravated life sentences to five defendants, including the hitman.

The case has been marked by accusations of political interference by MHP figures who have been accused of orchestrating the murder.



The statement also highlighted recent incidents during the Ateş murder trial, where one suspect used threatening language towards journalists, and another made a shooting gesture with his hand. The groups emphasized the importance of taking these threats seriously to protect press freedom and uphold democratic values.

The signatories include the Press Council, Contemporary Journalists Association (ÇGD), İzmir Journalists Association, Economy Reporters Association, ARTICLE19, the Diplomacy Reporters Association (DMD), Journalists’ Union of Turkey (TGS), the International Press Institute (IPI) and the Dicle Fırat Journalists Association.