Turkey’s Crackdown on the Main Opposition and the Kurdish Political Movement: 2025 in Review

Turkey’s political opposition faced intensifying pressure in 2025, with the judiciary emerging as the primary instrument for targeting dissenting voices. The most far-reaching measures were directed at the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the country’s main opposition and winner of the 2024 local elections.

From the arrest of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu to investigations targeting other mayors and senior party officials, politically motivated prosecutions of the CHP escalated throughout the year. Public protests and media criticism were met with forceful police response and mounting pressure on critical outlets.

The most significant judicial action targeting the CHP came with İmamoğlu’s arrest on March 23. The CHP’s 2028 presidential candidate and President Erdoğan’s strongest political rival, İmamoğlu was charged with “founding and leading a criminal organization” and faced cumulative prison sentences of up to 2,430 years. His university degree was annulled, effectively barring him from the presidential race. Authorities blocked his outside communication, seized businesses linked to his family and arrested his lawyer.

The crackdown extended beyond İstanbul to CHP-run municipalities including Ankara, İzmir and Antalya, with hundreds detained or arrested.

The party’s leadership also faced legal challenges, including a court case seeking to annul its national congress and the appointment of a government trustee to the party’s İstanbul branch. Several mayors defected to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), a move attributed to sustained political pressure.

Protests against the crackdown were violently dispersed. Human rights groups described some instances as “amounting to torture.” Journalists covering the demonstrations were detained, while opposition media faced threats, access restrictions and administrative fines. International organizations and human rights groups expressed concerns about politically motivated prosecutions and broader human rights violations.

In February imprisoned leader of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) Abdullah Öcalan called on the group to lay down its arms and in May the group announced its dissolution. The decision reduced immediate security tensions and eased political pressure on the broader Kurdish political movement. However, it did not bring an end to prosecutions and restrictions targeting Kurdish politicians, activists and journalists. Terrorism-related investigations continued, indicating that the state’s approach to Kurdish political mobilization remained largely unchanged despite the PKK’s formal disbandment.

In August the Turkish government set up a parliamentary commission to advance peace efforts and propose legal measures, with backing from President Erdoğan and at the initiative of Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

While the move raised hopes for reforms addressing the Kurdish population’s political, cultural and social grievances, Kurdish civil society groups said structural safeguards for fundamental rights remained absent, raising doubts about the credibility and depth of the process. Key demands included the introduction of the “right to hope,” a conditional release mechanism that could apply to Öcalan himself and a legal framework enabling the return of PKK members to Turkey.

Kurdish politicians and journalists continued to face detention and prosecution on terrorism-related charges, often linked to the PKK or the Peoples’ Democratic Congress (HDK), an umbrella body for left-wing and pro-Kurdish groups. A February investigation into the HDK led to the arrest of 30 people, with ongoing trials that have already resulted in some prison sentences.

Prominent Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtaş remained imprisoned despite an ECtHR ruling that Turkey had violated his rights through prolonged pretrial detention.

Here are some of the headlines from 2025 that concern the crackdown on the CHP and the Kurdish political movement:

Turkish court arrested İstanbul mayor in graft probe amid protests

A Turkish court placed İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu under arrest as part of a corruption investigation on March 23, after a fourth night of mass protests sparked violent clashes with riot police. More…

Turkish court accepted indictment seeking up to 2,430 years for İstanbul Mayor İmamoğlu

A Turkish court accepted an indictment seeking up to 2,430 years in prison for İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on charges that he led an alleged criminal organization embedded in the city government. More…

Protesters filled the streets in Turkey, defying crackdown Thousands of protesters returned to the streets of İstanbul on March 25, after a week of the biggest protests to hit Turkey in over a decade, defying a crackdown that has seen almost 1,500 arrested. More…

7 journalists indicted for covering protests over İstanbul mayor’s arrest

Turkish prosecutors indicted seven journalists who were held in pretrial detention for several days in March for covering mass protests following the arrest of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. More…

Jailed İstanbul mayor convicted over remarks criticizing controversial prosecutor

İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was convicted in July of insulting and threatening a public prosecutor involved in a crackdown on his party. More…

EU urged Turkey to ‘uphold democratic values’ after mayor’s arrest

The European Commission on March 24 urged Turkey to “uphold democratic values” as both a member of the Council of Europe and an EU candidate state, following the jailing of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. More…

UN rapporteurs warned Turkey over disproportionate use of force and torture during İmamoğlu protests

United Nations special rapporteurs expressed serious concerns regarding allegations of disproportionate use of force and torture by Turkish police during demonstrations in March protesting the arrest of Ekrem İmamoğlu, mayor of İstanbul. More…

European rights watchdog said it was worried about Turkey after mayor’s arrest

The head of the Council of Europe, the continent’s leading human rights watchdog, said it was worried about any violation of rights in Turkey after the jailing of President Tayyip Erdoğan’s chief political rival and the hundreds of arrests that followed mass protests. More…

Police violence during protests over İstanbul mayor’s arrest ‘may amount to torture,’ Amnesty said

Amnesty International urged Turkish authorities to investigate alleged human rights violations by police during mass protests in March, some of which “may amount to torture.” More…

Turkey blocked access to İmamoğlu’s campaign account on X over ‘national security’ concerns Turkey blocked access to an X account opened to promote the presidential campaign of Ekrem İmamoğlu, the jailed mayor of İstanbul and the main opposition CHP presidential candidate, citing “national security” and the need to protect “public order.” More…

Pro-opposition networks went dark for 10 days due to coverage of protests over arrest of İmamoğlu

Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog imposed simultaneous 10-day broadcast blackouts on the opposition-aligned Halk TV and Sözcü TV in July, following separate rulings that penalized both outlets over their coverage of mass protests after the arrest of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. More…

Jailed İstanbul mayor hit with fresh charges of ‘political espionage’

Prosecutors filed charges of “political espionage” against jailed İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, deepening a monthslong legal saga that had kept the prominent opposition figure behind bars since March. More…

Turkish university cancelled undergraduate degree of Erdoğan’s strongest rival

A Turkish university said on March 18 that İstanbul’s opposition mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu — already the target of a number of court cases — falsely obtained his university degree. More…

Later, Istanbul University revoked his master’s degree, citing procedural violations.

Main opposition leader was among 12 MPs who faced removal of parliamentary immunity

Turkey’s parliament in November received 18 summaries of proceedings seeking to lift the immunity of 12 lawmakers, including CHP leader Özgür Özel. More…

7 opposition mayors switched to Erdoğan’s ruling party amid pressure campaign

Seven mayors from four different opposition parties joined President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling AKP in October, the latest in a wave of defections that critics say are driven by government intimidation. More…

Members of Turkey’s main opposition party faced up to 15 years in prison, political bans over courthouse protest A Turkish court accepted an indictment seeking prison terms up to 15 years and political bans for 26 members of the main opposition CHP, including the party’s İstanbul provincial chair Özgür Çelik, over their alleged involvement in a courthouse protest earlier in the year. More…

İstanbul district mayor, 25 others arrested in expanding crackdown targeting CHP

Hasan Mutlu, mayor of the Bayrampaşa district of İstanbul from the CHP, was arrested on September 15 along with 25 others in what critics called an expanding crackdown on Turkey’s main opposition party. More…

A Turkish court later ordered the arrest of Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney and 16 others on charges of fraud and membership in a criminal organization.

25 opposition city officials in İstanbul indicted on terrorism financing charges

İstanbul prosecutors indicted 25 former and current city officials from four opposition-run municipalities on charges of financing terrorism. The 25 indicted individuals are accused of providing financial support between 2014 and 2016 to the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party/Front (DHKP/C). More…

13 detained in probe targeting opposition-held Ankara Municipality

Thirteen people, including current and former officials of the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, were detained on September 23 in a corruption investigation into spending on concerts organized by the municipality, run by the main opposition CHP. More…

Former İzmir mayor, provincial CHP chair among 65 ordered to stand trial in fraud case

A Turkish court accepted an indictment seeking prison sentences ranging from three to 45 years for 65 defendants, including former İzmir Metropolitan Mayor Tunç Soyer and main opposition CHP İzmir provincial chair Şenol Aslanoğlu, in what critics described as part of a politically driven crackdown on the CHP. More…

15 arrested in bribery, organized crime probe targeting former CHP mayor in Bursa

Fifteen people, including a former district mayor from the main opposition CHP, were arrested in a bribery and organized crime investigation in the northwestern Turkish province of Bursa. More…

Turkey authorized second investigation into Ankara mayor amid crackdown on main opposition Turkey’s Interior Ministry authorized a second investigation into Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş of the main opposition CHP over allegations linked to municipal zoning decisions, amid a broader crackdown on the party since October 2024. More…

30 detained in Antalya and Istanbul as Turkey’s crackdown on main opposition-run cities deepened

Turkish authorities on August 12 detained 30 people in raids on the opposition-led municipalities of Antalya and Istanbul, part of a series of corruption investigations targeting the main opposition CHP. More…

Turkey removed 5 more mayors from office amid widening crackdown on opposition

Turkey’s interior ministry announced in June that five district mayors from the main opposition CHP were removed from office, following their arrests as part of an expanding crackdown on the opposition. More…

Ex-MP, 5 mayors were among 22 arrested in corruption probe targeting Turkish opposition

A Turkish court ordered the arrest of 22 people, including five district mayors from the main opposition CHP and a former lawmaker, part of an expanding corruption investigation targeting Turkey’s opposition. More…

Court removed opposition party’s İstanbul leaders, appointed caretaker board in blow to Erdoğan rivals

A Turkish court on September 3 dismissed the leadership of the İstanbul branch of the country’s main opposition party and installed a court-appointed caretaker board, a move seen as shaking the balance of power within the opposition as President Erdoğan continued to exert pressure on his critics. More…

Turkish prosecutors sought prison terms for 12 defendants over CHP congress allegations

Turkish prosecutors filed charges against 12 people, including İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, over alleged irregularities during the main opposition CHP’s congress held in 2023. More…

Turkish prosecutor sought prison sentences for CHP officials over alleged election fraud

The İstanbul chief public prosecutor issued an indictment seeking prison sentences for 10 officials from the main opposition CHP over alleged election irregularities during the party’s İstanbul provincial congress. More…

Turkey’s main opposition leader ordered to pay damages to notorious İstanbul prosecutor Özgür Özel, the leader of Turkey’s main opposition CHP, was ordered by a court to pay damages to Akın Gürlek, İstanbul’s top prosecutor, for violating his personal rights in remarks describing the prosecutor as a “mobile guillotine.” More… Özel was ordered in November to pay non-pecuniary damages to Gürlek again in a separate case.

RTÜK fined opposition TV stations over coverage of assault on main opposition leader

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), Turkey’s broadcasting and streaming regulator, imposed administrative fines on two television stations over their coverage of a recent physical attack on Özgür Özel, Turkey’s main opposition leader. More…

Turkish forensic authority said jailed opposition mayor could remain in prison despite cancer risk

The Turkish Council of Forensic Medicine (ATK) said Murat Çalık, the jailed opposition mayor of İstanbul’s Beylikdüzü district who faced a risk of lymphoma recurrence, could remain in prison. More…

Turkey’s Constitutional Court in September rejected a request to release Çalık, while ruling that authorities must take measures to safeguard his health.

Rights groups urged Turkish parliamentary commission to push reforms protecting Kurds

Three international rights groups urged a cross-party parliamentary commission in Turkey to recommend sweeping legal and institutional reforms aimed at protecting Kurds and other communities and strengthening the rule of law as the country moved to end a four-decade conflict with Kurdish militants. More…

Turkey planned individualized legal steps for PKK militants under proposed ‘opportunity law’

The Turkish government launched preparations for individualized legal measures for members of the outlawed PKK, including those in prison and those based in PKK camps outside Turkey, as part of peace talks. More…

Öcalan urged Turkey to implement ‘right to hope,’ calling it vital for thousands of inmates Abdullah Öcalan, jailed leader of the outlawed PKK, called on the Turkish government to adopt the “right to hope,” a legal principle allowing prisoners serving life sentences to be considered for conditional release, saying that it’s a necessary step that affects thousands of prisoners. More…

PKK called on Turkey to release Öcalan to move peace process forward

A senior executive of the outlawed PKK said the group would take no further steps in its peace process with Turkey and urged Ankara to advance negotiations by releasing PKK founder Abdullah Öcalan. More…

Mayor from pro-Kurdish party sentenced to prison on terrorism charges

A Turkish court sentenced Siirt Mayor Sofya Alağaş to more than six years in prison on terrorism charges for alleged membership in the outlawed Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK). More…

Pro-Kurdish and socialist politicians, journalists among 52 detained on accusations of terrorism

Turkish authorities detained 52 people, including politicians, journalists and artists, in early morning raids across 10 provinces in February as part of an investigation into the Peoples’ Democratic Congress (HDK), an umbrella organization for left-wing and pro-Kurdish groups. More…

Pro-Kurdish politicians, journalists among 30 arrested on accusations of terrorism

Turkish authorities arrested 30 people, including pro-Kurdish and socialist politicians, journalists and activists, following their detention in a series of police raids across 10 provinces as part of an investigation into the HDK. More…

Turkish court denied Demirtaş release despite ECtHR ruling as Erdoğan stalled on Kurdish peace reforms

A Turkish court denied the release of jailed Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtaş, days after a new ruling by the ECtHR found that Turkey had again violated his rights through prolonged pretrial detention. More…

Pro-Kurdish party urged Turkish gov’t to free former leaders Demirtaş, Yüksekdağ after CoE ruling

Turkey’s pro-Kurdish DEM Party called on the government to immediately release prominent Kurdish politicians Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ among others jailed in the high-profile Kobani case, citing binding rulings by the ECtHR and the Council of Europe’s (CoE) Committee of Ministers. More…

European rights court said Turkey violated rights of Kurdish politician

The ECtHR ruled that Turkey had violated multiple provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights in the case of Aysel Tuğluk, a prominent Kurdish politician. More…

Turkish prison board denied probation to ousted Kurdish mayor of Diyarbakır

A Turkish prison administration rejected an application for probation filed by Selçuk Mızraklı, the ousted co-mayor of Diyarbakır. More…

Turkish prosecutor sought up to 7 years in prison for Kurdish leader Demirtaş on charges of insulting Erdoğan A Turkish prosecutor requested up to seven years in prison for jailed Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtaş, the former co-chair of the pro-Kurdish HDP, accusing him of insulting President Erdoğan in public speeches. More…

Turkey kept state appointee in Kurdish-majority city after elected mayor cleared Turkey extended the mandate of a state-appointed trustee running the southeastern city of Mardin, keeping the municipality under central government control despite a court acquittal of the elected mayor, whose removal had been justified by terrorism-related charges. More…