Turkey increases pressure on journalists thanks to 2022 disinformation law

The Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA) has expressed concern over increasing political pressure on Turkey’s journalists since the country adopted a disinformation law in 2022.

In the most recent case, journalist Aslıhan Gençay faced legal action for reporting on alleged financial misconduct in the Hatay Metropolitan Municipality under former opposition mayor Lütfü Savaş in December 2024.

Gençay was the subject of several investigations for reporting on financial irregularities in Hatay province.

“Regardless of party, those in power are using the disinformation law as a weapon to silence journalists,” Gençay said. “But no matter how many investigations they open, I will continue reporting on corruption.”

Gençay said she was threatened and harassed online after publishing her reports. Former Samandağ mayor Refik Eryılmaz, whom she accused of financial misconduct, allegedly pressured her to stop reporting before filing a formal complaint against her.

“He blamed my reporting for his failure to secure his party’s nomination in the local elections,” she said.

Turkey’s disinformation law, enacted in 2022, has drawn widespread criticism from press freedom advocates, who argue it is being used to stifle dissent and muzzle independent media. It builds upon earlier amendments to laws that many say deepen online censorship and restrict access to information.

The legislation criminalizes the dissemination of “false or misleading information,” carrying prison sentences of up to three years. Critics argue that these measures are being used to stifle dissent and silence opposition voices.

Evren Demirdaş, a correspondent for the Sözcü newspaper, has also been under investigation after reporting on government contracts awarded to a businessman with close ties to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

“When we report on corruption in public tenders, we face immediate legal threats,” Demirdaş said. “This law is being used to intimidate journalists.”

Erol Önderoğlu, the Turkey representative for Reporters Without Borders (RSF), described the law as “one of the latest landmines against press freedom.”

“It was introduced with promises that it would only be used in cases of serious misinformation, but instead it has become a tool to silence journalists exposing wrongdoing,” Önderoğlu said.

Data from MLSA shows that since the law’s enactment, at least 56 journalists have faced 66 investigations.

The government has also ramped up monitoring of online activity, with thousands of social media users investigated annually for posts deemed critical of authorities or state institutions.

According to parliamentary records, more than 4,500 individuals have been investigated, and 384 have faced prosecution under the law.