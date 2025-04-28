25 opposition city officials in İstanbul indicted on terrorism financing charges

İstanbul prosecutors have indicted 25 former and current city officials from four opposition-run municipalities on charges of financing terrorism, Turkish Minute reported.

The officials are among 32 people who were detained in March, including former deputy mayors and municipal employees, as part of an ongoing crackdown on the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

The investigation, launched by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, targets officials from the Ataşehir, Maltepe, Sarıyer and Şişli district municipalities, all run by the CHP.

Of the detainees, 13 were working in the municipalities at the time of their detention, while the remainder were former employees. The 25 indicted individuals are accused of providing financial support between 2014 and 2016 to the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party/Front (DHKP/C), which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Prosecutors claim that the suspects formed a committee to meet the needs of DHKP/C-affiliated organizations, based largely on testimony from a secret witness who is reportedly a former DHKP/C member. The indictment also claims that financial support was funneled through municipal tenders allegedly marred by irregularities.

The defendants face prison sentences ranging from seven to 15 years. The indictment has been accepted by the İstanbul 13th High Criminal Court, with the first hearing expected to be held soon.

Among those indicted are former Sarıyer mayor Şükrü Genç, former Şişli mayor Hayri İnönü, former Ataşehir deputy mayor Abdullah Der and former Şişli deputy mayors Emir Sarıgül and Erdoğan Yıldız.

The CHP and government critics argue that the investigations are politically motivated, aimed at discrediting the party and weakening İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. İmamoğlu, a prominent rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the CHP’s presidential contender, was arrested on corruption charges in March, triggering widespread protests across the country.

The opposition also claims the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is using the judiciary to target CHP-led municipalities in retaliation for the party’s sweeping victory in last year’s local elections, which dealt the AKP its worst electoral defeat since coming to power in 2002.