Police violence during protests over İstanbul mayor’s arrest ‘may amount to torture’: Amnesty

Amnesty International has urged Turkish authorities to investigate alleged human rights violations by police during mass protests in March, some of which “may amount to torture.”

In its report released on Thursday, titled “I cannot breathe: Allegations of torture and other ill-treatment during protests in March,” the rights group documented police violence during and after nationwide protests that erupted following the March 19 detention of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the strongest presidential candidate for the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), and 91 others.

“Our findings reveal damning evidence of unlawful force frequently used by law enforcement officers against peaceful protesters in cities across Türkiye,” Esther Major, Amnesty International’s deputy director for research in Europe, said.

Amnesty found that Turkish authorities used water cannons, tear gas, pepper spray and kinetic impact projectiles — often at dangerously close range and aimed directly at protesters’ heads and upper bodies. Protesters were frequently hit in the face and upper body with projectiles and sprayed in the face with pepper spray at a distance of less than one meter, resulting in severe pain, inflammation and other injuries.

In multiple cities, law enforcement officers allegedly deployed force without giving adequate warnings or allowing protesters the opportunity to disperse safely.

“Warnings by police prior to dispersal consistently fell short of standards required by both domestic and international law, with insufficient time and space for participants to safely and voluntarily leave the protests,” Amnesty reported.

“The violations documented constitute cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment and, in some cases, may amount to torture. These unlawful acts of violence must be investigated promptly and the perpetrators brought to justice in fair trials.”

The organization said peaceful protesters sustained numerous injuries, with some hospitalized. Authorities reported at least 1,879 people were detained, and over 300 put in pretrial detention by the end of March. Eight journalists and four lawyers were indicted under laws banning unauthorized gatherings. Amnesty noted that prosecutions of hundreds began in April, with more hearings scheduled.

Amnesty researchers interviewed 17 protesters and reviewed court records, medical reports and video evidence. The report includes graphic accounts of people being kicked, dragged and beaten while restrained or trying to disperse.

In one account a protester in İstanbul said: “Everyone around me was screaming ‘I cannot breathe.’ … Everyone was on top of each other like a human pyramid of around 30 people.”

Another individual, a 27-year-old student, said she was dragged while on her knees and kicked repeatedly. “I thought I would die,” she told Amnesty through her lawyer.

The group also documented threats of violence, including sexual threats. One student, Eren Üner, alleged that officers who detained him said: “We’ll put you in through the back door of the riot police bus, and your corpse will come out the front door.”

Amnesty said the documented incidents reflect a broader pattern of police targeting peaceful demonstrators and failing to follow legal standards for crowd dispersal. It urged Turkish authorities to investigate all allegations of unlawful force and ensure accountability.

Under international law, the right to peaceful assembly must be protected, and the use of force by law enforcement must be lawful, necessary and proportionate. Blanket bans and excessive crackdowns are considered violations of those standards.

The crackdown on opposition figures has intensified since the arrest of İmamoğlu, a leading challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the 2028 presidential race. İmamoğlu was detained on March 19 and later jailed on corruption charges widely viewed as politically motivated, sparking mass protests and heightening political tensions across the country. The investigation has since expanded to target 47 municipal officials and opposition figures, resulting in 30 arrests. Critics say the sweeping probe is aimed at weakening the opposition and consolidating power ahead of a potential snap election.