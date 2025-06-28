Rights groups condemn Turkey’s arrest of lawyer for jailed İstanbul mayor

Human Rights Watch and the Turkey Human Rights Litigation Support Project on Thursday denounced the arrest of a defense lawyer for jailed İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, calling it an act of retaliation that threatens the right to a fair trial and the independence of the legal profession in Turkey, Turkish Minute reported.

Mehmet Pehlivan was arrested last week by İstanbul’s 9th Criminal Court of Peace on charges of membership in a criminal organization. He had previously been questioned in connection with a sweeping corruption probe that led to İmamoğlu’s arrest in March. Prosecutors claim Pehlivan’s legal work amounted to aiding a so-called “crime ring,” allegations he has denied.

“It is alarming to see that the Erdoğan government is unlawfully attacking not only the main opposition presidential candidate but also his defense lawyers,” said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “Detaining Mehmet Pehlivan looks to be a retaliatory abuse of power, and he should be released immediately.”

The case against Pehlivan is reportedly based solely on vague witness statements from two suspects cooperating with prosecutors under Turkey’s “effective repentance” law, which incentivizes confessions in exchange for reduced sentences. Prosecutors allege that Pehlivan participated in an organized network to appoint defense lawyers, access confidential documents and influence witnesses, claims that rights groups say are unsubstantiated and politically motivated.

Pehlivan in February had criticized the government’s attempt to revoke İmamoğlu’s university diploma in what he called a politically driven effort to disqualify the mayor from a potential presidential bid. The diploma was ultimately revoked on March 18.

İmamoğlu, widely viewed as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s top challenger in the 2028 presidential election, was arrested on corruption charges on March 23, triggering a wider investigation that has so far implicated dozens of opposition figures and city officials.

Shortly after İmamoğlu’s arrest, Pehlivan was briefly detained on suspicion of money laundering but was released under an international travel ban. His latest arrest came after he refused to testify without official authorization from the Justice Ministry, a legal requirement before lawyers can be investigated in Turkey. Despite this, the court accepted the prosecutor’s request to jail him.

At least three other lawyers representing İmamoğlu or his associates are also under investigation for allegedly violating judicial confidentiality or attempting to influence court proceedings.

“The judicial harassment of lawyers like Mehmet Pehlivan, who represent clients facing politically motivated charges, is part of a broader pattern of shrinking democratic space and disregard of the rule of law in Turkey,” said Ayşe Bingöl Demir of the Turkey Litigation Support Project.

Hundreds of lawyers have been prosecuted and arrested in Turkey over the past decade for defending the political opponents of the Turkish government or non-loyalist citizens.