Turkish forensic authority says jailed opposition mayor can remain in prison despite cancer risk

The Turkish Council of Forensic Medicine (ATK) said Murat Çalık, the jailed opposition mayor of İstanbul’s Beylikdüzü district who faces a risk of lymphoma recurrence, can remain in prison, the Medyascope news website reported.

In its assessment the ATK’s Second Supreme Board said Çalık’s medical condition does not prevent him from remaining in prison, arguing that his health is being adequately monitored at the prison infirmary. The opinion rejected his lawyers’ request for release or suspension of pretrial detention on medical grounds.

The lawyers had challenged an earlier ATK report dated August 13 that deemed Çalık fit for custody, arguing that it ignored the severity of his condition and lacked a scientific basis. Çalık has reportedly lost around 25 kilograms since his detention.

Çalık’s lawyers had also appealed to the Turkish Constitutional Court for urgent medical release, but the court ruled on September 8 that his continued detention did not pose “a serious threat” to his life or physical and mental health

In early July Çalık was admitted to İzmir Atatürk Teaching and Research Hospital after experiencing significant weight loss and worsening symptoms. He underwent surgery for suspected lymphoma, and a hospital committee report dated July 7 cited serious risks, including signs of a possible recurrence. He was returned to prison shortly afterward, despite recommendations for release due to his deteriorating health.

His lawyers say his continued arrest threatens his life, citing his ongoing battle with cancer and the conditions of incarceration.

The ATK frequently comes under criticism over its questionable reports that find ailing inmates fit to remain in prison. Rights advocates slam the agency over its lack of independence from political influence and its role in compounding the persecution of political prisoners.

Çalık was detained on March 19 during the early stages of a large-scale investigation targeting İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and his close circle.

İmamoğlu, a senior member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and considered to be the strongest political rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, was detained on March 19 along with dozens of İstanbul city officials. He was named his party’s presidential candidate in March for the next general election scheduled for 2028.

İmamoğlu is accused of running what prosecutors call a “criminal organization” within the municipality and committing 142 offenses including bribery, fraud, bid rigging and money laundering. İmamoğlu has denied the accusations and says they are politically motivated.

Critics and international observers view the legal action against İmamoğlu, seen as the main political threat to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 24-year rule, as politically motivated, aimed at sidelining a major rival and signaling tougher control over the opposition ahead of future elections.