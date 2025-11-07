Main opposition leader among 12 MPs facing removal of parliamentary immunity

Turkey’s parliament on Friday received 18 summaries of proceedings seeking to lift the immunity of 12 lawmakers, including main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel, Turkish Minute reported.

Seven of the 18 files concern Özel, who represents the western province of Manisa.

Other lawmakers facing potential immunity removal include Workers Party of Turkey (TİP) chairman Erkan Baş and CHP group deputy chairs Ali Mahir Başarır and Murat Emir.

Also on the list are CHP lawmakers Talih Özcan, Ümit Özlale, Mustafa Adıgüzel, Ümit Dikbayır and Özgür Karabat, as well as Good (İYİ) Party MPs Yüksel Arslan and Mehmet Mustafa Gürban and TİP MP Sera Kadıgil.

The lifting of parliamentary immunity allows prosecutors to pursue criminal investigations and file charges against lawmakers.

Opposition figures have long accused the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of using such cases to silence opposition politicians.