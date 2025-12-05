YouTube journalist, man who read a poem in street interview arrested for insulting Erdoğan

A Turkish court on Friday ordered the arrest of YouTube journalist Hasan Köksoy and Halil Kürklü, who recited a poem during one of Köksoy’s street interviews, on charges of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and “inciting hatred among the public,” the TR24 news website reported.

Kürklü had read the poem during a street interview recorded on Wednesday, which Köksoy later broadcast on his YouTube channel, “Kendine Muhabir” (Correspondent to Himself). Prosecutors alleged that the poem and its broadcast constituted criminal insult and incitement, leading to the pair’s referral to court for arrest.

Köksoy was detained in 2021, along with two other prominent street interviewers, following a complaint by Justice and Development Party (AKP) central committee member Mücahit Birinci, and was put under house arrest, a case that drew criticism from press freedom advocates, who said authorities were targeting independent reporting.

Street interviews in Turkey have grown increasingly popular in recent years as mainstream media came under tighter government control and ownership shifted to pro-government business groups, leaving many citizens to voice their views on independent online platforms instead. These interviews often capture unfiltered, candid opinions that may not align with the government’s official stance, making them a frequent target for censorship and legal pressure.

Erdoğan denounced street interviews in May, claiming that they cause public unrest. He said some journalists “misused cameras and microphones” to provoke or insult others under the guise of journalism and “spread terror in the streets.”

Street interviews have come under growing scrutiny from authorities after Erdoğan’s remarks, with participants occasionally detained over their comments.

In addition YouTubers who produce news programs or conduct street interviews have been required to obtain a license from Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), since September 2024.

Ebubekir Şahin, the then-chairman of RTÜK, said in October that RTÜK will move against YouTube “street interview” channels that it claims manipulate public opinion and push viewers toward “pessimism.”