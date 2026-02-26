4 activists indicted over ill-treatment allegations after Israel trade protest

Turkish prosecutors have indicted four pro-Palestinian activists who protested trade with Israel during a forum attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in İstanbul, accusing them of publicly spreading misleading information after they alleged they were subjected to strip-searches and torture while in custody, Turkish Minute reported, citing the Anka news agency.

The indictment was accepted by the İstanbul 50th Criminal Court of First Instance. The first hearing is scheduled for September 16.

The activists, who had interrupted Erdoğan’s speech at the TRT World Forum in İstanbul in November 2024, accusing the president of hypocrisy for allegedly facilitating crude oil shipments to Israel despite Turkey’s public stance against Israeli military actions in Gaza, were detained and subsequently arrested by a court.

They were released after several days in pretrial detention.

Following their detention four of the protesters and their lawyer, Adem Bingöl, made public statements alleging that they had been subjected to strip-searches and ill-treatment in custody.

The protesters accused the presidential bodyguards, the director and police officers from the İstanbul Police Department and the prison staff of “torture,” “intentional injury,” “sexual harassment,” “insult,” “threat,” “failure to report a crime” and “abuse of duty.”

They said their clothes were removed at the police station and “their bodies and private areas were touched” during the search, with all their clothes, including their underwear, also removed during another search at the prison.

After the allegations were reported, Turkey’s Security Directorate General filed a criminal complaint with the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office against the Anka news agency and two news websites that published their statements, as well as against four protesters.

Prosecutors later ruled that there were no grounds for prosecution against Anka and the two news sites, citing a lack of criminal element. However, the investigation into the four protesters proceeded.

In the indictment prosecutors accused the four of “publicly disseminating misleading information,” claiming that their statements were unfounded and capable of undermining public order and trust in law enforcement.

According to excerpts from the indictment reported in the Turkish media, prosecutors said the defendants’ statements, viewed together with video recordings and official reports, amounted to “general and abstract claims lacking factual basis” and were aimed at creating the perception that law enforcement officers had violated individuals’ rights and bodily integrity.

The indictment further claimed that the alleged conduct was “capable of disturbing public peace.”

Because the statements were made through media channels, prosecutors also sought the application of Article 218 of the Turkish Penal Code, which provides for increased penalties when certain offenses are committed through press or broadcast.

Separately, Ankara’s 10th Criminal Judgeship of Peace imposed an access ban on news coverage of the allegations in April 2025.

In separate indictments, the activists were also charged with insulting the president and participating in an unlawful demonstration.