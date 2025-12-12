17-year-old had abortion after alleged abuse at Turkish parliament: report

A 17-year-old high school intern ended a pregnancy after alleged sexual abuse while working at the Turkish Parliament cafeteria, Turkish Minute reported, citing the BirGün daily.

The girl reportedly went to a doctor with stomach pain. The doctor diagnosed the pregnancy and filed a mandatory notification because she was under 18, and the pregnancy was later terminated.

The new allegation comes as prosecutors said a parliament staff member was jailed in a criminal investigation tied to a student intern’s complaint.

Ankara’s chief public prosecutor said the suspect was detained on Wednesday and arrested on Thursday on a charge of sexual harassment of a child.

The prosecutor’s statement said the complainant’s testimony was taken at a child interview center used in abuse cases.

Turkish authorities have not publicly confirmed the pregnancy claim, and it was not included in the prosecutor’s announced charge in the case, which has led to one arrest so far.

Separately, the Turkish Parliament’s administrative probe resulted in disciplinary action against five kitchen staff members.

The parliament said it shared a copy of its disciplinary report with the Ankara prosecutor’s office.

In Turkey many vocational high school students are assigned to internships as part of workplace training, including placements in public institutions.

The allegations, which center on students assigned to work in the parliament’s restaurant and kitchen areas, triggered condemnation across Turkey’s political spectrum.

Deputy Parliament Speaker Tekin Bingöl told the Cumhuriyet daily that the parliament has a duty to fully uncover what happened and that lawmakers were discussing a wider inquiry body.