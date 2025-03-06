Turkish women face significant challenges in the workforce: report

Women in the Turkish labor force face many challenges, from wage gaps to less job security, according to a recent report by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The report, based on 2024 research, found that women faced greater difficulty than men in securing employment, and even when they did find jobs, they were paid less than their male counterparts. Additionally, women were more likely to work in irregular and uninsured positions.

The employment rate for individuals aged 15 and above was 31.3 percent for women and 65.7 percent for men, showing a significant gender gap in employment participation. Moreover, the higher the level of education, the higher the unemployment rates were among women.

The report also revealed that part-time work is more common among women, indicating that women are more likely to work in lower-paid and less secure positions. Women with young children in particular were less likely to be employed in a full-time, stable job. Among individuals aged 25-49 with children under 3 years of age, the employment rate for women was 27.1 percent, while for men it was 90.1 percent. This stark difference indicates the burden of childcare falling primarily on women, making it more difficult for them to find work.

Finally, gender inequality is reflected in the wage gap, which was highest among university graduates, with 17.4 percent, and lowest among those with only primary school education, at 13.2 percent. The data showed that as educational achievement increased, the wage gap between men and women also increased.

The gap between the number of men and women who participate in the workforce in Turkey is one of the biggest among G20 countries and larger than in most developing economies. This gap is even wider in cities and among people with fewer skills, married women and mothers.

To protest gender-based discrimination in the labor force, the Confederation of Revolutionary Workers Unions (DISK) has called on women across Turkey to strike on March 8, International Women’s Day.