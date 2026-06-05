Turkish journalists’ group urges UN action over algorithmic suppression of news content

A Turkish journalists’ organization has urged the United Nations to examine the impact of social media algorithms on press freedom, arguing that content moderation systems and visibility restrictions on major digital platforms are limiting the reach of independent journalism in Turkey.

The International Journalists Association (IJA) said in its announcement of a report submitted to UN human rights mechanisms that journalists and media outlets in Turkey increasingly face what it described as algorithmic visibility restrictions on platforms including Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok.

The report alleges that independent journalists, particularly those reporting on government policies, corruption allegations and human rights issues, have seen their content reach reduced through practices commonly referred to as “shadow banning,” in which posts remain online but are shown to fewer users.

The association said the lack of transparency surrounding content moderation and recommendation systems makes it difficult for journalists to determine why their content is restricted or to effectively challenge platform decisions.

“The public’s right to access information is increasingly shaped by decisions made by a small number of technology companies,” the report said. “Platforms that function as gateways to information must operate with greater transparency and accountability.”

The report also argues that reduced visibility can have broader consequences for journalists. It says reporters who are targeted through online campaigns or whose reporting is labeled as controversial may become more vulnerable to harassment, legal pressure and, in some cases, physical threats.

In its submission, the organization called on the United Nations to promote independent audits of social media algorithms, develop international standards to protect journalistic content online, require platforms to take greater responsibility for threats against journalists and establish more effective appeals mechanisms for content removal and restriction decisions.

The report focuses on Turkey, where independent journalists increasingly rely on social media platforms to reach audiences. Press freedom groups have long raised concerns about prosecutions of journalists, court-ordered content restrictions and online censorship measures, arguing that digital platforms have become an essential channel for independent reporting in a challenging media environment.

The IJA said the concerns outlined in the report become particularly acute during election periods and other politically sensitive moments, when access to independent news and information is especially important. The report also highlights online abuse directed at female journalists, including gender-based harassment on digital platforms.

The organization urged UN bodies and member states to develop safeguards aimed at ensuring that algorithmic systems do not undermine media pluralism or restrict the visibility of public-interest journalism.