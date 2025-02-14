Turkey’s top business association executive faces investigation after rare gov’t rebuke

An investigation has been launched into the Turkish Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association’s (TÜSİAD) High Advisory Council President Ömer Aras after he delivered a rare and scathing criticism of the government in one of the association’s strongest public rebukes in years, Turkish Minute reported on Friday, citing BBC’s Turkish service.

An announcement from the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, which initiated the investigation, said the allegations were “attempting to influence a fair trial” and “publicly spreading false information.”

The prosecutor’s office claimed that Aras had made “influential … remarks about certain investigations and prosecutions, along with false statements that could disrupt the public peace.”

Following a failed coup in 2016 that resulted in a sweeping crackdown on civil society and led to mass arrests, TÜSİAD, representing Turkey’s largest industrialists and employers, has maintained a cautious stance in political affairs.

Top executives from the organization warned of deepening economic instability, political interference in the judiciary and the erosion of democratic institutions during its annual general assembly on Thursday, delivering one of the association’s harshest public criticisms in years. Their concerns included a growing crisis of trust among investors, the business community and the general public.

In his criticism of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government, Aras highlighted economic instability, problems with the judiciary and the backsliding of democracy in Turkey.

He also blamed systemic failures for recent disasters, including the Kartalkaya hotel fire that killed 78 people and a deadly mine accident last year as well as the high death toll in the 2023 earthquakes.

“These are not accidents; they are the result of a crumbling system where safety regulations are ignored and accountability is absent,” he said.

The investigation into the executive comes after Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç responded to TÜSİAD’s criticism of the government, stating that “a civil society organization’s efforts to influence the judiciary and politics are contrary to the spirit of democracy and the rule of law.” The minister also warned that “no organization is above the national will,” vowing to respond “with the strongest legal measures.”

Özgür Özel, chairman of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), on Friday condemned the investigation into Aras, stating that it validates TÜSİAD’s criticism of the AKP government over political interference in the judiciary.

TÜSİAD was once viewed as a powerful force in Turkish politics, particularly in the early 2000s when its statements carried significant weight in shaping government policy. However, since a coup attempt in 2016, the association has largely avoided direct confrontations with the government, as many business leaders feared economic and legal repercussions.

The decision to speak out now reflects growing frustration within Turkey’s business elite over the state of the economy and governance. With inflation soaring, foreign direct investment declining and financial markets under strain, many in the private sector worry that continued mismanagement could lead to long-term damage.