Turkey’s hunger threshold keeps extending its lead over the minimum wage

Turkey’s hunger threshold for the month of October was calculated at TL 28,412 ($675), extending its lead over the minimum wage of TL 22,104 ($525), according to a report released by the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (TÜRK-İŞ).

That represents an increase from TL 27,970 ($665) in September, reflecting ongoing inflationary pressures.

The union’s report also put the poverty line for a family of four at TL 92,547 ($2,200), which means an increase of approximately TL 30,000 ($713) compared to the same month of 2024.

The hunger threshold is defined as the amount of money that a family of four living in the capital city of Ankara needs to spend for healthy and balanced nourishment, while the poverty line adds other expenses such as clothing, housing (rent and utilities), transportation, education and healthcare.

A single worker’s living costs were also calculated at TL 36,984 ($879) per month.

The current minimum wage was announced in January by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. However, this figure fell below the hunger threshold and is now almost one quarter of the poverty line.

Turkey is known for its relatively high percentage of the workforce making the minimum wage. Labor unions estimated that roughly half of all workers earn a wage similar to the minimum wage.

The country also has a sizable informal sector, with many people working jobs unofficially.