Turkey’s broadcasting regulator imposes 99 sanctions, fines outlets $5.3 million in 2025

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), Turkey’s broadcasting regulator, levied 99 sanctions in 2025 and fined broadcasters and digital platforms about $5.3 million, with the majority of penalties targeting news and political commentary programs critical of the government, Turkish media reported.

The sanctions included fines, temporary program suspensions and broadcast blackouts totaling 25 days. RTÜK also ordered the suspension of seven programs a total of 29 times on multiple broadcasters.

Tuncay Keser, a member of RTÜK, said the sanctions were imposed on national television stations, radio broadcasters and digital platforms for alleged violations of broadcasting principles.

RTÜK’s nine members are elected by parliament in proportion to party representation, giving the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its allies a majority on the council.

Keser described 2025 as “a difficult year for critical journalism,” saying news and commentary programs were “flooded with penalties.”

On digital platforms 10 titles were removed from Turkish catalogs on Netflix, Prime Video, MUBI, HBO Max, Disney XD and Spotify.

Sixty-one of the 99 sanctions were imposed on national television stations. News and commentary programs were the most heavily penalized category, with 54 sanctions issued for reasons including exceeding the limits of criticism.

Of those 54 penalties, 45 were imposed on three broadcasters known for their critical coverage of government policies.

The pro-opposition Sözcü TV received 16 sanctions, including 15 fines, 13 program suspensions and a 10-day broadcast blackout. Tele 1 was hit with 15 sanctions, including 15 fines, five program suspensions and a five-day blackout. Halk TV was the recipient of 14 sanctions, including 13 fines, eight program suspensions and a 10-day blackout.

NOW TV received eight sanctions in total, including three program suspensions, but did not face a broadcast blackout.

Smaller penalties were also imposed on other broadcasters, including Flash Haber, Star TV, Kanal D, TV8, Meltem TV and Sun RTV.

Press freedom organizations and journalist associations have criticized the sanctions as disproportionate and politically motivated. Earlier this year, several groups condemned RTÜK’s blackout of Tele 1, calling it an escalation of pressure on independent media.

The penalties come amid growing concerns over RTÜK’s independence, with critics accusing the council of acting as a tool to silence dissenting voices and enforce a pro-government media narrative.

Turkey ranks 159th out of 180 countries in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in May.