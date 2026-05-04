Turkey releases more than 500 May Day protesters detained in İstanbul

Turkish authorities have released more than 500 protesters detained at May Day rallies in İstanbul, Turkish Minute reported, citing Agence France-Presse.

Police on Friday broke up demonstrations with tear gas and detained hundreds of people.

All 576 detainees were released by Saturday morning, including union official Başaran Aksu, the Progressive Lawyers Association (ÇHD) said on X.

The association’s İstanbul branch had deployed members across the city to document detentions and provide legal assistance to those held in custody.

The İstanbul Governor’s Office put the number of detentions at 575.

Another 47 people were detained on April 28 ahead of the planned May Day rallies, four of whom were arrested and nine put under house arrest, ÇHD said.

The demonstrations were concentrated around Taksim Square, which authorities have closed to rallies since a wave of anti-government protests in 2013.

Aksu had condemned the authorities for blocking access to the square, a symbolic site often used for mass gatherings in Turkey.

“You can’t close off a square to the workers of Turkey,” he said shortly before his detention.

“Everyone uses Taksim, for official ceremonies, for celebrations. Only the laborers, the workers, the poor find the square closed to them.”

May 1, which marks International Workers’ Day, brings a large police deployment in Turkey every year, with a large area in the heart of İstanbul sealed off.

Trade unions and civil society groups had called for the May Day rallies under the slogan “Bread. Peace. Freedom.”