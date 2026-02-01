Turkey blocks aid convoy to Syria’s Kobani, NGOs say

Turkish authorities blocked a convoy carrying aid to Kobani, a predominantly Kurdish town in northern Syria encircled by the Syrian army, Agence France-Presse reported.

Nongovernmental organizations and a Turkish lawmaker said the aid was stopped before it reached the Turkey-Syria border despite an agreement announced Friday between the Syrian government and the country’s Kurdish minority to gradually integrate Kurdish military and civilian institutions into the state.

Twenty-five trucks carrying water, milk, baby formula and blankets collected in Diyarbakır, the main city in Turkey’s predominantly Kurdish southeast, “were prevented from crossing the border,” the Diyarbakır Solidarity and Protection Platform, which organized the aid campaign, said.

“Blocking humanitarian aid trucks carrying basic necessities is unacceptable, both from the point of view of humanitarian law and from the point of view of moral responsibility,” the platform, which brings together several NGOs, said.

Earlier this week, residents of Kobani told AFP they were running out of food, water and electricity because the city was overwhelmed with people fleeing the advance of the Syrian army.

Kurdish forces accused the Syrian army of imposing a siege on Kobani, also known as Ain al-Arab in Arabic.

“The trucks are still waiting in a depot on the highway,” said Adalet Kaya, a lawmaker from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party who was accompanying the convoy.

“We will continue negotiations today. We hope they will be able to cross at the Mürşitpınar border post,” she told AFP.

Mürşitpınar is located on the Turkish side of the border, across from Kobani.

Turkish authorities have kept the crossing closed since 2016 while occasionally opening it briefly to allow humanitarian aid to pass through.

DEM and Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party called this week for Mursitpınar to be opened “to avoid a humanitarian tragedy.”

Turkish authorities said aid convoys should use the Öncüpınar border crossing, 180 kilometers (110 miles) away.

“It’s not just a question of distance. We want to be sure the aid reaches Kobani and is not redirected elsewhere by Damascus, which has imposed a siege,” Kaya said.

After months of deadlock and fighting, Damascus and the Syrian Kurds announced an agreement Friday that would see the forces and administration of Syria’s Kurdish autonomous region gradually integrated into the Syrian state.

Kobani is around 200 kilometers from the Kurds’ stronghold in Syria’s far northeast.

Kurdish forces liberated the city from a lengthy siege by the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in 2015 and it took on symbolic value as their first major victory against the ISIL militants.

Kobane is hemmed in by the Turkish border to the north and government forces on all sides pending the entry into force of Friday’s agreement.