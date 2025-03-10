Popular food critic faces probe for praising opposition municipality’s affordable restaurant

The Turkish government launched an investigation into famous food critic Vedat Milor after he praised a low-cost restaurant run by İstanbul’s opposition-governed municipality, Turkish Minute reported on Friday.

Many see the move as part of ongoing government pressure on political opponents.

The investigation, initiated by Turkey’s Ministry of Commerce, accuses Milor of engaging in “covert advertising” following his visit in January to the city-run restaurant in İstanbul’s Üsküdar district. Milor had shared his dining experience in a video posted to his YouTube channel in January, titled “Four-course meal for 40 lira: Is this price real?”

City-run restaurants operate on a not-for-profit basis to serve affordable meals to low-income residents, earning widespread praise from retirees and working-class customers amid Turkey’s cost-of-living crisis. However, owners of nearby restaurants complain the subsidized initiative is driving them out of business and have petitioned local authorities to close the facilities.

The ministry’s General Directorate of Consumer Protection and Market Surveillance alleges Milor’s video violates regulations against unfair commercial practices. Officials asked Milor to provide documentation clarifying whether he had signed any advertising agreements with the restaurant, if the video appeared in other media outlets and details about any revenue earned from the content.

Commerce Ministry spokesperson Fatih Uysan confirmed on X that the investigation began following a complaint lodged through Turkey’s Presidential Communications Center (CİMER). The complaint claimed Milor’s video amounted to covert promotion of the municipality’s affordable dining initiative.

Milor had previously denied accusations of advertising. In a social media post responding to similar allegations, Milor said his visit to the restaurant was a personal initiative without payment from any institution and added he would pursue legal action against what he called “defamation.”

İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on Friday criticized the investigation on X.

“I have learned that investigations were launched into some writers who visited these restaurants,” İmamoğlu wrote. “First they mocked them, then belittled them, and now they harass the people who visit them. Shameful. These restaurants are palaces for the poor, low-income citizens and pensioners. More will open.”

İmamoğlu recently announced his bid to run in the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) primaries to become party’s presidential candidate. He consistently polls ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whose popularity has reached a record low after more than two decades in power.

Erdoğan’s traditional voter base, particularly retirees, have grown disillusioned due to Turkey’s soaring cost of living and inadequate pensions.

İmamoğlu and opposition-run municipalities have faced increasing government pressure with numerous investigations and court cases since their sweeping victory in Turkey’s local elections last year. The CHP won a plurality of votes nationwide for the first time in 47 years and now governs municipalities that are home to 65 percent of the country’s population.