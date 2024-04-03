Police detain trans-right activists during fast-breaking dinner in Istanbul

A group of trans-rights activists was detained by Turkish police on Tuesday evening during a community fast-breaking dinner on a street in Istanbul’s Beyoglu district, the Bianet news website reported.

Nine members of the Bayram Street 12 Platform were reportedly beaten and taken into custody, only to be released following police interrogation. The detentions sparked outrage among women’s rights and LGBTQ collectives on social media, who condemned the incident as yet another attempt by Turkish authorities to exert pressure on trans groups.

Established in March 2024, the Bayram Street 12 Platform was formed to advocate for the rights of trans communities. The platform takes its name from a building located on Beyoglu’s Bayram Street, previously inhabited by trans women until it was closed off by Turkish authorities in March.

The governor of the Beyoğlu district ordered the eviction of the residents on the grounds that they were “leaning out of their windows.” The evictions were carried out by police and municipal employees, who sealed the apartments off after forcing the trans women out.

The Havle women’s organization issued a statement on social media, explaining that the fast-breaking dinner was organized with the intention of promoting solidarity and community spirit. They strongly urged for the immediate release of the detainees and said they would continue fighting for the liberation of the LGBTQ community.

Bayram sokak platformunun çağrısı üzerine birlik, dayanışma ve paylaşım ruhuyla Yeryüzü Sofrası etrafında toplandık fakat polis müdahalesiyle oruçlarımızı açmamız engellendi. #YeryüzüSofrası #DayanışmaEngellenemez #BayramSokak pic.twitter.com/odo3eSxvrD — Havle Kadın Derneği (@HavleKadin) April 2, 2024

The 20 November Trans+ Initiative confirmed the detainees had been beaten and renewed the call for their release. “The Bayram 12 Platform is not alone. Bayram Street is for trans people!” they said.

The December Feminist Collective expressed solidarity with trans rights activists on social media.

Bayram Sokak 12 Platformu’nun düzenlediği Yeryüzü Sofrası için gelenler gözaltına alındı, sokaklar polis ablukasına alındı.

Gözaltına alınanlar serbest bırakılsın. https://t.co/9SYO0thSjP — Aralık Feminist Kolektif (@aralikfeminist) April 2, 2024

Human rights advocates added that they had recorded the police beating the platform members but said they were forced to delete the images.

While Turkey does not explicitly outlaw sexual orientations and gender identities, the country’s LGBT communities frequently face discrimination and hate crimes.

Hate speech against the group particularly intensifies during election campaigns where ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) officials adopt a rhetoric that demonizes them in an attempt to consolidate its voters or secure the endorsement of smaller conservative factions.