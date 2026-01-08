Nearly 9 in 10 women in Turkey’s film industry report widespread harassment and unsafe working conditions

Nearly nine in 10 women working in Turkey’s film industry say they have experienced harassment, violence, discrimination or other serious workplace violations, according to a new report by a cinema workers union, the Bianet news website reported.

The report, titled “Women Workers’ Health and Occupational Safety,” was prepared by the Cinema Workers’ Union (SİNE-SEN). It is based on survey responses from women employed across different roles in film and television production.

According to the findings 87.2 percent of respondents said they had been subjected to at least one serious workplace violation, including sexual harassment, psychological abuse, intimidation or physical violence. The union said the figure indicates that a safe working environment is not the norm for women in the sector.

The report found that abusive behavior extends beyond overt acts of violence. More than four in five women surveyed said they had faced belittling or exclusionary behavior at work, while nearly 60 percent reported being directly discriminated against because of their gender.

The union said these problems are rooted in industry culture rather than isolated incidents or early-career vulnerability.

One of the most striking findings concerns the lack of reporting and protection mechanisms. Two-thirds of respondents said they lacked access to effective internal reporting mechanisms, institutional support or industry-level channels to report violations and seek protection. The report noted that many women fear retaliation, blacklisting or loss of future work in a sector heavily dependent on short-term contracts and informal hiring practices.

Physical safety concerns were also widespread. More than two-thirds of respondents said they did not feel safe in changing rooms and restrooms or during transportation to and from worksites. The report said long shooting hours, remote locations and late-night travel often compound these risks.

Turkey’s film and television industry has grown rapidly over the past two decades, producing content that is widely exported to international markets. However, labor advocates say the sector remains weakly regulated, with limited oversight of working conditions and inconsistent enforcement of labor standards.

In the report participants called for stronger inspections and the expansion of union representation and collective bargaining rights. The union said these demands reflect a belief that individual coping strategies are insufficient to address structural problems.