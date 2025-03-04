Far-right leader marks 64th birthday behind bars, calls imprisonment politically motivated

Ümit Özdağ, leader of Turkey’s far-right Victory Party (ZP), celebrated his 64th birthday behind bars, claiming in a letter from prison that his ongoing imprisonment is politically motivated rather than a legal measure and part of a broader crackdown on dissent in Turkey, Turkish Minute reported.

Özdağ was arrested on January 21 on charges of “inciting hatred and enmity among the public” due to his social media activity and public statements. In a separate investigation, he also faces an indictment seeking a prison sentence of up to five years and a ban from politics for comments he made about President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in January.

On his 42nd day behind bars, which coincided with his 64th birthday on March 3, Özdağ sent a letter to Sözcü daily columnist Saygı Öztürk, saying he does not expect justice because he is being held in Silivri Prison due to a “political decision.”

“I did not commit a crime to end up in prison, but government institutions committed crimes to put me here,” Özdağ wrote, adding that in a country like Turkey, where an “enemy criminal law” approach is applied to political opponents, “a system that imprisons you despite your innocence will fabricate documents and initiate cases to keep you behind bars for as long as it wants.”

The ZP leader warned that his detention could lead to a political ban and suggested that additional fabricated charges might follow.

“If this is not enough for the government, more accusations and falsified documents will be filed against me,” he wrote.

Özdağ provided a glimpse into daily life at Marmara Prison, previously known as Silivri Prison, where he is detained along with figures such as businessman and rights activist Osman Kavala, Halk TV Editor-in-Chief Suat Toktaş and politicians from opposition parties.

He said while there is 24-hour hot water and decent food, with many things available from the canteen, “justice and freedom are not available for opposition members and second-class citizens here.” He compared their situation to that of African Americans living in the southern United States in the 1960s, writing, “Our constitutional and legal rights are suspended.”

A vocal nationalist and anti-refugee politician, Özdağ has long been a controversial figure in Turkish politics. His party, founded in 2021, has built its platform on anti-immigrant sentiment, advocating for the deportation of millions of refugees.

His latest legal troubles stem in part from a speech he gave on January 19 at a party meeting in Antalya. During the address he compared Erdoğan’s government to the Crusades, accusing the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of harming the Turkish nation more than the Christian military campaigns did.

“No crusade in history has caused as much harm to the Turkish nation and the Turkish state as Erdoğan and the AKP,” he said, alleging that Erdoğan had eroded national identity and filled government ranks with foreign spies and sectarian groups.

Prosecutors launched an investigation into his remarks, initially charging him with insulting the president, a crime in Turkey punishable by up to four years in prison. While he was later released on that charge, the separate charge of inciting hatred led to his arrest.

Turkey has long faced criticism for using its broad anti-terror and defamation laws to target opposition figures. Thousands of people have been prosecuted for allegedly insulting the president, with sentences often extended if the comments were made in public or online.

Under Article 216 of the Turkish Penal Code, inciting hatred is a criminal offense that carries a sentence of up to three years in prison. Turkish authorities have increasingly used the charge against politicians, journalists and activists critical of the government.