Court decisions lift trustee orders on 643 companies confiscated following coup attempt

Turkish courts have overturned trustee appointments for 643 companies that were seized by the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government over their alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement following a coup attempt in 2016, the Ekonomim news website reported.



A total of 1,371 private companies have been transferred to Turkey’s Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) since the abortive putsch, in what rights groups and international organizations have described as a massive assault on property rights.

Ankara deems the movement inspired by Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen a terrorist organization and accuses it of masterminding the coup attempt. Gülen and the movement strongly deny involvement in the abortive putsch or any terrorist activity.

Following the failed coup, the AKP government launched a massive purge targeting real and alleged members of the movement under the pretext of an anti-coup fight, removing over 130,000 people from civil service jobs.

The AKP also seized companies that operated Gülen-linked schools, universities and media outlets as well as private assets belonging individuals, regardless of whether these assets were obtained illegally or whether they had any demonstrated ties to the attempted coup or any other charges leveled against the Gülen movement.