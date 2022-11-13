Businessman who went missing in Azerbaijan rendered to Turkey by MİT

Uğur Demirok, a Turkish businessman who went missing in Azerbaijan on Sept. 6, was abducted and illegally brought to Turkey by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), Turkish Minute reported on Saturday, citing a report by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency.

Anadolu said Demirok was sought on terrorism charges for membership in the Gülen movement, a faith-based group accused by Ankara of orchestrating a failed 2016 coup and designated as a terrorist organization. The movement strongly denies involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity.

According to a report by the Bold Medya news website in October, the 42-year-old Demirok, who had been working in the medical equipment business in Baku for the past seven years, left his home to go to work on the morning of Sept. 6 and was never heard from again.

A worker from the carwash on the same street as Demirok’s office, in front of which his car was found with its doors unlocked on the day he went missing, reportedly told the businessman’s wife that he saw masked people putting him in a van and taking him away.

Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, a human rights advocate and deputy for the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), on Oct. 12 brought the issue of Demirok’s abduction to the parliamentary agenda, saying the businessman’s family was worried for his safety and urging the Interior Ministry and the Ankara Police Department to issue a statement.

