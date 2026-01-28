2 YouTube journalists indicted on charges of insulting Erdoğan in street interviews

Turkish prosecutors have indicted two YouTube journalists and an interviewee on charges of insulting the president and denigrating the religious values of a segment of society, which was deemed insulting to the pope, nearly two months after their arrest, the Birgün daily reported.

Hasan Köksoy and Arif Kocabıyık, who run YouTube channels “Kendine Muhabir” (Correspondent to Himself) and “İlave TV,” respectively, were arrested on December 6, 2025. Halil Kürklü, whose interview was broadcast on both channels, was also arrested.

The Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office is seeking prison sentences on charges of “repeatedly publicly insulting the president” and “publicly denigrating the religious values of a segment of society.”

According to the indictment Kürklü’s criticism of Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Turkey was deemed insulting to the pope.

Street interviews in Turkey have grown increasingly popular in recent years as mainstream media came under tighter government control and ownership shifted to pro-government business groups, leaving many citizens to voice their views on independent online platforms instead. These interviews often capture unfiltered, candid opinions that may not align with the government’s official stance, making them frequent targets for censorship and legal pressure.

Erdoğan denounced street interviews in May, claiming that they cause public unrest. He said some journalists “misused cameras and microphones” to provoke or insult others under the guise of journalism and “spread terror in the streets.”

Street interviews have come under growing scrutiny from authorities since Erdoğan’s remarks, with participants occasionally detained over their comments.