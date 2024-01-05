168 female journalists stood trial in Turkey in 2023: report

The Mesopotamia Women Journalists Association (MKG) has released a report focusing on alleged rights violations of female journalists in Turkey in 2023, which found that 168 of them stood trial throughout the year, the Evrensel newspaper reported on Friday.

The report said 32 female journalists faced new investigations due to their professional activities and that the probes targeting 13 journalists turned into trials.

Thirty-seven female journalists were detained, and five were arrested during the year.

Eight were convicted and at least 10 were behind bars as of publication, according to the report.

Ten female journalists were prevented by the police from following the news, and two were threatened due to their coverage.

Turkey is often described as one of the world’s worst jailers of journalists, and it was ranked 165th out of 180 countries in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

In addition to the general climate of hostility towards journalism, women journalists suffer from problems that disproportionately affect them such as unequal pay, sexual harassment, excessive workload, workplace bullying and a lack of job security.