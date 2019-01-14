16 military officers and cadets more arrested on alleged terrorism charges

16 military officers and dismissed military academy students who were detained along with 26 last week as part of an ongoing operation within Turkish military arrested on January 15, 2019- the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

23 military officers and cadets were released on judicial probation. 2 of the detainees were reportedly released for lack of evidence and one is still under custody.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s office last week announced it ordered the detention of 50 suspects including six officers (1 colonel, 2 majors, 1 lieutenant, 2 sergeants) and 44 military academy students expelled after the coup in 2016 across 16 provinces.

Last year, a total of 523 soldiers were arrested among 989 military members for whom detention warrants were issued by Turkish prosecutors on charges related to the controversial coup attempt.

During the two year-long state of emergency declared immediately after the abortive coup, the Turkish government dismissed some 140,000 civil servants and thousands pro-NATO officers by decree, and more than 600,000 people were investigated on terrorism charges, mostly on accusations of links with faith-based civic Gülen movement.(SCF with turkishminute.com)

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!