Women’s Rights in Turkey: 2024 in Review

The increase in the number of violations of women’s rights in Turkey continued in 2024, with a rising number of femicide cases, bans on events organized by rights groups and detentions of women protesting gender-based violence.

Turkey experienced harrowing incidents of femicide in 2024, including the shocking circulation on social media of graphic images showing a young woman being murdered and dismembered in broad daylight.

Despite these brutal incidents of femicide, the ruling Justice and Development Party, along with their conservative allies, such as the New Welfare Party (YRP) and the Free Cause Party (HÜDA-PAR), have continued to call for the repeal of Law No. 6284, which safeguards families and seeks to prevent violence against women.

While the Turkish government has been willing to consider repealing the law, activists across the country expressed outrage, saying it was the only legal measure against gender-based violence.

In 2024 femicide and violence against women remained serious problems in Turkey, where women are killed, raped or beaten every day. Many critics say the main reason for the situation has been the policies of the Turkish government, which protects violent and abusive men by affording them impunity. According to the We Will Stop Femicide Platform (KCDP), at least 394 women were murdered by men last year.

In addition, rights activists criticized courts handing down reduced sentences to perpetrators of gender-based violence on the grounds that they were “provoked,” saying it created a culture of impunity. Article 29 of the Turkish Penal Code (TCK) has often been used to reduce sentences for men accused of such crimes on the grounds that the victim provoked the murder with her actions.

Women’s struggles in Turkey are not limited to violence; reports from 2024 reveal they also faced systemic inequity and discrimination in every aspect of life.

Here is some of the most important news from 2024 in the field of women’s rights:

Top court rejects application challenging Turkey’s withdrawal from int’l women’s treaty

Turkey’s Constitutional Court dismissed a case challenging the country’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international treaty to protect women’s rights and prevent domestic violence. On March 20, 2021 President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a decree pulling Turkey out of the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention. The application to the court, submitted by lawyer Oya Aydın Göktaş on behalf of Şenal Sarıhan and the 29th October Women’s Association, contested the presidential decree, arguing that it violated several constitutional rights, including the right to respect for private and family life, to a fair trial, to effective legal remedies and to the principle of equality. More…

Number of femicides in Turkey soared to 394 in 2024: rights groups

According to the We Will Stop Femicide Platform (KCDP), the number of women who fell victim to domestic violence rose sharply in Turkey in 2024, when a record number of at least 394 women were killed by men. More…

Over 1.4 million women in Turkey have reported domestic violence since 2013

More than 1.4 million women in Turkey reported being subjected to domestic violence between January 2013 and July 2024, according to data from the Family and Social Services Ministry. An average of 10,343 women per month of the total 1,437,688 women reported experiencing domestic violence to the ministry’s Violence Prevention and Monitoring Centers (ŞÖNİM) over the past 10-and-a-half years. More…

46 women sought protection from platform against violence in January

The We Will Stop Femicide Platform (KCDP) revealed that 46 women asked for their help in January, claiming they were victims of domestic violence. More…

Women at all educational levels earn less than men: TurkStat

Women at all levels of education in Turkey have lower wages than their male counterparts, with the pay gap being the largest among university graduates. The gap was 12.4 percent among people with an elementary school education or less; 12.8 percent among people with a secondary education; 16 percent among high school graduates; and 17.1 percent among people with advanced degrees. More…

Turkish MP submits parliamentary inquiry over allegations that 12 women became pregnant from rape while in custody

A Turkish MP submitted a parliamentary inquiry regarding allegations that 12 women accused of membership in the Gülen movement became pregnant as a result of rape while in custody. Meral Danış Beştaş, a member of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), addressed the inquiry to Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, seeking clarification on findings that also highlight the abuse and torture of detainees. More…

Turkish women call for end to gender-based violence and discrimination on International Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Turkish women’s rights activists called for an end to discrimination and gender-based violence, which is worryingly common in the country. Women’s rights activist Dilara Kurtuluş said the increasing number of gender-based violence cases was a direct result of government policies. In March 2021 President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan withdrew Turkey from the Istanbul Convention, which requires member states to adopt domestic legislation and strictly punish domestic abuse and gender-based violence. More…

Women rights activists criticize low number of female candidates in upcoming elections

Women’s rights activists criticized the low number of female political candidates in Turkey’s upcoming local elections, saying it reflects the gender divide in the country. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) had four female candidates, while the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) had eight. Only the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) put forward an equal number of female candidates. More…

Prosecutor demands imprisonment for activists taking part in women’s rights march

A Turkish prosecutor demanded prison sentences of up to one year for 35 people who were detained in 2020 for participating in a women’s rights march. The defendants were accused of attending an unauthorized demonstration and not dispersing despite police warnings, according to the report. More…

Opposition MP raises alarm over alleged mistreatment of female detainees

Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, a member of parliament from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and a human rights advocate, raised concerns over allegations of mistreatment involving several women detained in Malatya. The women were accused of participating in a chat room on X, organized by the faith-based Gülen movement and communicating through this platform. Out of nine detainees brought before the court, seven were arrested. More…

New judicial reform bill again requires women to take husband’s surname

Turkey’s legal provision allowing women to use their maiden name only in conjunction with their husband’s surname, previously annulled by the Constitutional Court, was reinstated in a new judicial reform bill unveiled by the ruling party, which cited “family unity” as the rationale. More…

Age-based discrimination more likely to affect women, says report

A report by a Turkish women’s rights organization revealed that ageism and age-based discrimination in the labor force disproportionately affects women. The Women Workers Solidarity Association (Kadın İşçi Dayanışma Derneği) carried out a study on 24 women above the age of 50 which concluded that women were more likely to experience discrimination based on their age. While older men were regarded as “experienced,” women around the same age were regarded as “old” and incapable of doing the job. More…

Following the murder of 2 young women, Turkish social media calls attention to victims of femicide

Following the brutal murder of two young women, Turkish social media became a platform for sharing the stories of women who fell victim to femicide, highlighting their repeated pleas for protection from authorities. Social media users took to X to share stories of numerous women who repeatedly sought help and protection but were failed by the police and the judiciary. According to women’s rights activists and academics, femicide in Turkey is a political issue since existing policies and regulations are insufficient to ensure women’s safety, and perpetrators are often afforded impunity with lenient sentencing. More…

Turkish activists demand end to impunity for crimes against women after brutal murders

Turkish women’s rights organizations held demonstrations in İstanbul and several other cities in the wake of the brutal murder of two young women by a 19-year-old man, demanding more effective and stronger measures for better protection of women and an end to impunity for the perpetrators of violence against them. More…

Critics blame widespread impunity for surge in violence against women in Turkey

Despite a rise in violent crimes against women in Turkey, rights groups said that impunity remains widespread, allowing perpetrators to avoid accountability. High-profile cases fueled protests and calls for stronger protections, as activists criticized state policies they claimed are failing to address the issue. More…

Turkey’s interior minister blames women for femicide

In Turkey, where women are killed, raped or beaten every day, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya in controversial remarks blamed women for contributing to femicide when they do not observe protective measures. Yerlikaya said during a discussion in parliament that many victims of femicide were partly to blame for their own deaths. He referred to cases where, despite having legal protection orders, women “opened the door” to their killers when they arrived at their home. More…

Ban on Istanbul demonstration to support women’s right to life without violence sparks outrage amid rising femicide rate

The İstanbul Governor’s Office blocked access to Taksim Square and restricted public transport to prevent access to demonstrations planned for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The move drew criticism from activists who accused the government of silencing women rather than tackling the issues surrounding violence and femicide. The governor’s office defended the restrictions, citing concerns over public safety and potential provocations. In a statement officials said the ban was necessary to prevent “verbal and physical provocations” between groups, the potential exploitation of the events by individuals linked to terrorist organizations and risks to public order and safety. More…

Authorities evict trans women in İstanbul

The governor of İstanbul’s Beyoğlu district ordered the eviction of a group of trans women from their apartments on the grounds that they were “leaning out of their windows.” The evictions were carried out by police and municipal employees, who sealed the apartments off after forcing the trans women out. More…

Police detain dozens in İstanbul demanding action to end violence against women

Dozens of people were detained by the police while attempting to stage a demonstration in central İstanbul to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. More…

Women with disabilities in Turkey face alarmingly high rates of abuse: UN

According to a report by the Turkish Association of Women with Disabilities as part of the “Strong Civic Space for Gender Equality” project implemented by UN Women Türkiye, women with disabilities in Turkey confront high rates of abuse as well as systemic barriers in nearly every aspect of life, including access to education and workplace discrimination. The report noted that violence against women with disabilities is alarmingly widespread, with 35.8 percent of respondents reporting experiences of abuse. Psychological violence was the most common form, affecting nearly 90 percent of the participants. Additionally, 23 percent experienced socioeconomic violence and 13.5 percent reported sexual violence or other harmful practices. More…