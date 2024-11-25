Ban on İstanbul demonstration to support women’s right to life without violence sparks outrage amid rising femicide rate

The İstanbul Governor’s Office blocked access to Taksim Square and restricted public transport on Saturday to prevent access to demonstrations planned for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the Turkish media reported.

The move drew criticism from activists who accused the government of silencing women rather than tackling the issues surrounding violence and femicide. The governor’s office defended the restrictions, citing concerns over public safety and potential provocations. In a statement, officials said the ban was necessary to prevent “verbal and physical provocations” between groups, the potential exploitation of the events by individuals linked to terrorist organizations and risks to public order and safety.

Police barriers sealed off Taksim Square, historically a focal point for protests, which was criticized by activists, labor unions and legal advocates.

“The decision to close Taksim [Square] to women on this important day is an act of violence against women itself and part of broader misogynistic policies,” Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey (DİSK) President Arzu Çerkezoğlu said on X. “Why does it disturb some people for women to raise their voices in Taksim, the heart of the city?”

The İstanbul Bar Association also denounced the restrictions in a statement, asserting that the measures violated rights protected by Constitution and international treaties. The association called on authorities to reverse the ban, citing rulings by both Turkey’s Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights affirming the right to peaceful assembly and the freedom to choose protest locations.

In Turkey, gender-based violence is a significant issue. According to data compiled by the Bianet news agency, over the past 15 years, men have killed 4,179 women and injured 7,221 others. The figures highlight the prevalence of femicide and domestic violence, with at least 263 women reported dead under suspicious circumstances in 2024 alone as of mid-November.

Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention in 2021, a treaty dedicated to preventing and combating violence against women, has intensified concerns over the country’s commitment to addressing this crisis. Activists argue that the withdrawal, coupled with inconsistent enforcement of remaining protections, leaves women at greater risk of violence and discrimination.