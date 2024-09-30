Age-based discrimination more likely to affect women, says recent report

A recent report by a Turkish women’s rights organization revealed that ageism and age-based discrimination in the labor market disproportionately affects women.

The Women Workers Solidarity Association (Kadın İşçi Dayanışma Derneği) carried out a study on 24 women above the age of 50 which concluded that women were more likely to experience discrimination based on their age. While senior men were regarded as “experienced,” women around the same age were regarded as “old” and incapable of doing the job.

This perception of older women has resulted in employers hiring higher numbers of men. Furthermore, women who were hired faced workplace bullying and constant criticism for “under-performing.” These factors have led women to take jobs that do not match their skill-set or that do not offer social security. Many women who took part in the study said they eventually gave up searching for a job.

The current economic crisis in Turkey has forced many formerly retired people to return to work because they are unable to survive on their pensions.

The economic crisis in Turkey has deepened in recent years as the country grapples with soaring inflation, exacerbating the already-existing gender discrepancy in the Turkish labor market. According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), as of April 2024 the labor market comprised 32.5 percent women and 66.9 men.