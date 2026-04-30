Turkish prosecutors seek 3 years in prison for pop star over ‘obscene’ song lyrics

Turkish prosecutors are seeking up to three years in prison for prominent pop singer Mabel Matiz over the lyrics in one of his songs, the Bianet news website reported.

The third hearing in the trial of the artist, whose real name is Fatih Karaca, was held Thursday at an Istanbul court, although Matiz did not attend the session. Prosecutors asked the court to convict him on charges of facilitating the distribution of obscene material, carrying a potential sentence of between six months and three years.

The case centers on the song “Perperişan,” which prosecutors say contains implicit sexual references. In their final opinion they argued that the lyrics suggest sexual acts and were made available on digital platforms without age restrictions, making them accessible to minors and in violation of public morality standards.

Under Turkish law distributing or facilitating access to material deemed obscene — particularly if it can be accessed by children — can result in criminal penalties.

Defense lawyers for Matiz requested additional time to respond to the prosecutor’s opinion. The court adjourned the hearing until May 8.

The indictment alleges that parts of the song use suggestive language that could be understood by a wide audience and may encourage sexual interpretation. Prosecutors argue that its broad online circulation increases the risk of exposure to children.

The trial has also sparked attention to remarks made during earlier proceedings, when the presiding judge asked whether the song had been written for a man — a question critics said implied the artist’s sexuality was relevant to the case. Karaca called the question “hurtful and offensive,” adding that “anyone can sing for anyone.”

Matiz has been a prominent figure in Turkey’s music industry for more than a decade, with albums such as “Maya” (2018) and “Fatih” (2023) reaching large audiences. He has also written songs for other prominent Turkish artists and is known for his outspoken support for the LGBTQ community.

The investigation into Matiz follows recent obscenity probes into other artists, including the alternative music group Manifest, which faced charges earlier this month over alleged “indecent acts” during a performance.