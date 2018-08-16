Turkish military allegedly sets forests fire surrounding Tunceli province

Nobody has intervened to put out the forest fires which have allegedly been started by the Turkish military during its security operations in Tunceli (Dersim) province, according to reports in pro-Kurdish media on Thursday.

Tunceli Mayor Fatih Mehmet Maçoğlu also stated on his personal Twitter account on Wednesday that “The mountains of Dersim have been burning for days. Every birds, animals, and plant have been burned to death. Nature and animal lovers are now silent just because this geography belongs to us! Shame on you! #dersimyanıyor.”

Pro-Kurdish Fırat news agency (ANF) reported on Thursday that in the areas of Bozan Plateau, Zoğar, Dereköy, Kozulca, Koçkozulca, Zengi, Değirmendere, Dündül, Geyiksuyu and Aliboğazı regions between Ovacık, Çemişgezek, and Hozat districts have already spread over thousands of hectares.

In a written statement, the Munzur Conservation Association (DEDEF), which has not been allowed to intervene to try and extinguish the fire, has issued a call to the public opinion.

“Dersim is surrounded by four mountains, and the four mountains are on fire,” said DEDEF and urged to intervene as the fire is spreading rapidly. “The fires are destroying our living spaces together with the living and non-living beings.”

DEDEF has also called for a protest on at 7:30 pm on Thursday in front of Galatasaray High School in Beyoglu district of İstanbul to raise public awareness about the fires.

Meanwhile, Turkish fighter jets reportedly shelled some mountainous area of southeastern Anatolia and led to breaking wildfire out in the forested zoned on Tuesday and the fire spread on Wednesday.

