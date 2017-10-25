Turkish gov’t detains journalist Zeynep Kuray over her social media posts

Turkish police forces raided the house of journalist Zeynep Kuray in Kadıköy district of İstanbul province Wednesday night. Following a search in her house, Kuray was taken into custody by police, according to a report by online news outlet T24.

Critical BirGün daily’s reporter Zeynep Kuray was reportedly detained due to her critical social media posts against the government. She was reportedly taken to the İstanbul Police Department after her detention.

Turkey is the biggest jailer of journalists in the world. The most recent figures documented by the Stockholm Centre for Freedom (SCF) has showed that 256 journalists and media workers are now in jails as of October 23, 2017, most in pre-trial detention languishing in notorious Turkish prisons without even a conviction. Of those in Turkish prisons, 232 are arrested pending trial, only 24 journalists remain convicted and serving time in Turkish prisons. An outstanding detention warrants remain for 133 journalists who live in exile or remain at large in Turkey.

Detaining tens of thousands of people over alleged links to the Gülen movement, the government also closed down more than 180 media outlets after the controversial coup attempt.

