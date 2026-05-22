Turkish opposition documents 193 cases of prison torture, mistreatment in March human rights report

Turkey’s main opposition party said Thursday it had documented 193 cases of alleged torture and ill-treatment in prisons in March and that journalists, protesters and opposition-run municipalities faced mounting pressure from authorities during the month, the Deutsche Welle Turkish service reported.

The report, released by the Republican People’s Party (CHP), detailed alleged violations involving torture, freedom of expression, press freedoms and freedom of assembly during March 2026.

The CHP, Turkey’s main opposition party, regularly publishes reports on alleged human rights violations and restrictions on civil liberties.

According to the report, the party documented 159 alleged torture cases and 34 incidents of mistreatment in prisons in March.

The report also alleged continued pressure on journalists and restrictions on free expression. According to the CHP, three journalists were attacked in connection with their reporting, five were detained, two were arrested and investigations were opened into 14 others.

Authorities also issued 156 court orders blocking online content during the month, the report said. It added that 181 people faced investigations over free expression-related offenses, while two people received prison sentences or fines.

The report also highlighted operations targeting municipalities run by the CHP. It said at least 32 people were arrested and investigations were launched into at least 13 others in March.

Under freedom of assembly and protest rights, the report said police intervened in 23 protests and public press briefings during March. It said 375 people were detained, 61 were arrested and 22 faced prosecution linked to demonstrations or public gatherings.

The report’s section on violence against women said 32 women and four children were killed in acts of male violence in March, while at least 37 women were subjected to violence.