Turkish court orders rearrest of celebrity manager a day after release

Less than 48 hours after her release, an İstanbul court ordered the rearrest of Ayşe Barım, a well-known manager of Turkish television stars, Turkish media reported.

Barım was released on Wednesday after 248 days in pretrial detention. The prosecutor’s appeal of her release was denied by the İstanbul 26th High Criminal Court, but a subsequent appeal to the İstanbul 27th High Criminal Court led to an order for her rearrest on Thursday night.

She was in the hospital at the time of the ruling after collapsing at home shortly after her release.

Barım, who suffers from a brain aneurysm and heart problems, told the court she had lost more than 30 kilograms in jail and warned that her condition could become life-threatening without urgent treatment. She is scheduled to undergo a heart examination on Friday.

Barım was arrested in January on charges of “attempting to overthrow the government” for allegedly encouraging her clients to join the 2013 anti-government Gezi Park protests in İstanbul. Barım denied the claims, saying she had visited Gezi Park only twice during the protests and adding that the actors have their own ideas and make decisions for themselves.

The Gezi Park protests began as a reaction to government plans to demolish a park in central İstanbul but quickly escalated into widespread anti-government demonstrations. The violent crackdown left 11 people dead due to use by the police of excessive force.

Barım’s case has drawn widespread criticism from opposition politicians and human rights advocates, arguing that it reflects a broader crackdown on dissent and government control over the entertainment industry in the country.

The case has also renewed concern over the plight of critically ill prisoners in Turkey. These include defendants awaiting trial who are eligible for release under judicial supervision as well as inmates who could be freed due to age or serious health conditions, yet remain incarcerated without adequate medical care.

According to Law No. 5275, the sentence of a prisoner who due to a serious illness or disability is unable to manage life on their own under prison conditions and who is not considered a serious or concrete danger to society may be suspended until they recover. However, the stipulated suspension of sentence is often not implemented.

The Human Rights Association (İHD) says more than 1,400 sick prisoners are currently held in Turkey, including hundreds in critical condition. Complaints include delays in transferring inmates to hospitals, inadequate treatment in prison infirmaries and forensic reports that allow seriously ill detainees to remain incarcerated.

Turkey recorded 709 deaths in prison in the first 11 months of 2024, according to data from the Ministry of Justice shared in response to a parliamentary inquiry.