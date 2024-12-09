Turkey recorded 709 prison deaths in 2024

Turkey recorded 709 deaths in prison in the first 11 months of 2024, according to data from the Ministry of Justice shared in response to a parliamentary inquiry, Turkish media reported.

Human rights advocates have blamed systemic failures for the rising death toll. “Deaths continue to rise due to rights violations, including limited hospital access, an inadequate number of prison transport vehicles and other systemic failures,” said Ömer Faruk Yazmacı, co-chair of the Ankara branch of the Human Rights Association (İHD). “These conditions are proof that people are effectively being killed by negligence in prisons.”

Prisons have been at the center of numerous claims of rights violations.

Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, a prominent human rights defender and a lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), said his office received 1,700 complaints of rights violations in 2024, with the largest category involving abuses in prisons.

“Prisons are in a state of crisis,” Gergerlioğlu said. “Every inmate deserves to live in conditions befitting human dignity. These data expose a dire need for urgent reforms.”

Turkey’s prison system has long faced criticism over overcrowding, inadequate healthcare, deficient conditions and allegations of abuse. Many facilities operate at or beyond capacity, with cells designed for far fewer inmates, according to reports by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. The state of emergency declared after a failed 2016 coup worsened these issues, with mass arrests further straining resources.

In addition to the harsh conditions faced by every prisoner, political prisoners, including journalists and opposition figures, have particularly reported mistreatment, limited legal access and restricted family contact. Despite government claims of reforms, independent monitors often face barriers to verifying conditions, raising concerns over transparency and accountability.

Human rights advocates have called for systemic change, urging Turkey to address overcrowding and ensure adherence to international human rights standards.