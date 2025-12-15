Turkish court hands down suspended sentences to members of girls band, singer for ‘exhibitionism’

A court in İstanbul gave members of a girls band and also a singer suspended prison sentences of three months, 22 days for “exhibitionism,” Turkish Minute reported.

The İstanbul 49th Criminal Court of First Instance also lifted a judicial supervision measure that had barred the performers from leaving the country.

In its reasoning the court said footage from a concert showed stage choreography and physical contact by Manifest girls band members and a singer named Ayça Dalaklı that it treated as conduct falling under Article 225 of the Turkish Penal Code, which criminalizes public sexual acts and exhibitionism.

Prosecutors had sought up to one year in prison after launching an investigation based on concert footage. The case prompted criticism of broadly worded morality laws being used to police artistic expression.

Manifest first attracted national attention through a televised music competition and later moved into live performances. The investigation began after a concert in September. During the earlier stage of the case, a judge imposed a travel ban and required regular reporting at a police station, restrictions that have now been lifted.

RTÜK targets HBO Max series ‘Jasmine’

The sentencing came the same day Turkey’s broadcast regulator opened an investigation into the HBO Max series “Jasmine” following online debate over scenes depicting sexual relations.

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) said the series contained content that targeted the family, conflicted with what it described as national and spiritual values, exploited women and violated public morality.

RTÜK has repeatedly used similar grounds in recent years to investigate, fine or order the removal of content on digital platforms, drawing criticism from rights groups who say the regulator applies morality standards in ways that restrict freedom of expression.