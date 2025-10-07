Turkish girl band members face prison over ‘indecent acts’ during concert

Turkish prosecutors have filed an indictment seeking up to one year in prison for the Manifest girl band and musician Ayça Dalaklı, accusing them of committing “indecent acts” during a concert in İstanbul last month, Turkish Minute reported.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office described the band’s choreography as “dance figures subject to criminal investigation” that allegedly violated “society’s shared sense of decency” and constituted an “attack on modesty, chastity and propriety.”

Prosecutors claimed the performance included “acts of a sexual nature,” bringing the charges under Article 225 of the Turkish Penal Code, which criminalizes indecent acts.

Dalaklı, known by her stage name AYDEED and for her work in electronic and pop music, was also named in the same indictment along with the six band members.

The probe was launched after a performance in early September. Band members later testified at the İstanbul Courthouse, denying the accusations and insisting their choreography complied with international standards. They said their costumes were typical stage outfits and that the concert was ticketed for adults only.

In a statement on X after their testimony, the group said they “never intended to offend anyone or disregard sensitivities,” describing themselves as artists who “bring people together through dance and music.”

The court released the musicians under judicial supervision, imposing a travel ban and requiring them to check in regularly with the police.

Meanwhile, the Ankara 6th Criminal Court of Peace last month blocked social media posts showing footage from the concert, citing national security and public order, according to the Freedom of Expression Association’s EngelliWeb initiative.

Despite the controversy, the group announced last week that their single “Arıyo” had been accepted for consideration in the 68th Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Manifest, formed earlier this year, first gained recognition on the televised competition “Big5 Türkiye” and has been giving live performances since its debut concert.

The investigation has fueled criticism that Turkish authorities are increasingly policing artistic expression under broad morality laws, a trend rights groups say threatens freedom of speech and cultural diversity.