Turkish comedian faces investigation over viral stand-up show

Turkish comedian Deniz Göktaş is facing an investigation on allegations of “insulting religious values” in remarks about the Quran, the Muslim holy book, in his viral stand-up show “Ölü Deniz (Dead Sea),” Turkish Minute reported.

The investigation was reported after clips from the show, uploaded to YouTube on June 24 and attracting close to 6 million views in five days, sparked criticism from pro-government media outlets and conservative social media users, who accused Göktaş of mocking the Quran.

The pro-government Yeni Şafak news outlet reported that prosecutors had opened an investigation into Göktaş over remarks in which he joked about holy books during the 90-minute show, which was recorded on June 1 at the Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theater in İstanbul.

In the part cited by Yeni Şafak, Göktaş talks about the four holy books, saying: “The first three books were good, but the translation was weak in the fourth. I think it was the best of the four books. It was an ambitious debut in the 600s. It must have been hard for the writer, too. If a new idea came to his mind, he had already said, ‘the last book.’”

The joke refers to the Quran being regarded in Islam as the final holy book.

Göktaş is reportedly being investigated under Article 216 of the Turkish Penal Code, which criminalizes publicly insulting religious values adopted by a segment of the public if the act is deemed capable of disturbing public peace.

The show includes jokes mostly about politics, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, jailed İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, universities, public protests, Turkish intellectuals, nationalism and the secular children of conservative families.

Göktaş also jokes about the possibility of being investigated or imprisoned because of his remarks, making legal pressure on comedians one of the themes of the performance.

The stage features a large sculpture of Göktaş’s head, a visual element that reinforces the show’s sense of personal risk.

Earlier in the day journalist İsmail Saymaz said on Halk TV that he had heard an investigation had been launched into Göktaş on allegations of insulting religious values.

“I hope it remains only an investigation and is closed,” Saymaz said. “Otherwise, we will be entering a period in Turkey where even humor can no longer be made and a stand-up comedian cannot express himself freely.”

Meanwhile, Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, a lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), submitted a parliamentary question on Monday asking Justice Minister Akın Gürlek to explain which specific remarks by Göktaş were being investigated and on what grounds they were considered an insult to religious values.

Gergerlioğlu described the show as a political stand-up performance dealing with Turkey’s current political climate, jailed politicians, the judiciary, Erdoğan and other political figures, saying satire and political humor are protected forms of expression in democratic societies.

The investigation comes days after Turkey blocked access to X posts carrying clips from the same show, citing threats to national security and public order after Şamil Tayyar, a former member of the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) top decision-making body, accused Göktaş of insulting Erdoğan.

The posts were made inaccessible to users in Turkey by X under Article 8/A of Law No. 5651, the Freedom of Expression Association (İFÖD) announced last week.

Article 8/A allows Turkish authorities to order the removal of online content or block access in urgent cases linked to national security, public order, the prevention of crime, public health or the protection of life and property.

Göktaş has meanwhile has denied claims that he fled abroad because of the controversy, saying he had gone on vacation after finishing his tour and the editing of the show.

“I don’t know if traveling is something shameful, but those sharing it like an intelligence report can also see that I paid a large fee for paid military service on June 22,” Göktaş said, adding that he would return on the first flight if his presence in Turkey was needed.

The case follows another prosecution targeting a stand-up comedian in Turkey.

In May prosecutors filed an indictment seeking up to three years in prison for comedian Tuba Ulu over a joke she made about Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent during a performance.

Ulu was accused of “inciting hatred and enmity among the public” after a clip from her show circulated on social media. She had earlier been detained on accusations of “insulting historical, national and moral values” and was later released under judicial supervision.

Free speech advocates and fellow performers criticized the case, saying comedians should not face criminal prosecution over stage performances.

Turkey has long faced criticism over restrictions on freedom of expression, with artists, journalists, academics and social media users frequently targeted in criminal investigations over their remarks.

International monitors continue to rank Turkey poorly on freedom of expression and media freedom. Freedom House classifies the country as “Not Free,” while Reporters Without Borders ranked it 163rd out of 180 countries in its “2026 World Press Freedom Index.”