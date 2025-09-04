Turkey’s jails overflow as inmate population nears 420,000

The number of people held in Turkish prisons has risen by more than 16,000 since April, pushing the total inmate population to 419,194 as of September 1, according to Justice Ministry data, far exceeding the system’s capacity by more than 114,000, Turkish Minute reported.

Turkey’s 395 prisons are officially designed to hold about 305,000 people, but now house over 419,000, creating an overcapacity rate of nearly 38 percent.

The prison population increased by 35,000 in just eight months, despite the closure of 10 facilities earlier this year. On January 1 there were 384,216 inmates across 405 prisons. By April, the figure had reached 403,060, and it has continued to climb through the summer.

The growing total reflects an ongoing crackdown on the faith-based Gülen movement, inspired by the late Turkish-Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen, and people associated with the Kurdish political struggle for recognition, as well as arrests in the crackdown on main opposition-run municipalities that saw the jailing of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s main political rival, in addition to 16 mayors.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been targeting followers of the Gülen movement, inspired by the late Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, since corruption investigations revealed in 2013 implicated then-prime minister Erdoğan as well as some of his family members and inner circle.

Dismissing the investigations as a Gülenist coup and a conspiracy against his government, Erdoğan began to target the movement’s members. He designated the movement as a terrorist organization in May 2016 and intensified the crackdown on it following an abortive putsch in July of the same year that he accused Gülen of masterminding. The movement strongly denies involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity.

The long-term growth trend in Turkey’s incarcerated population continues. In 2000 there were 49,512 inmates. By 2020, that number had grown to 266,831, reaching 341,497 in 2022, 403,060 in April 2025 and 419,194 in September 2025 — an eightfold increase over 25 years.

The 2025 budget allocates 18.5 billion Turkish lira for prison expenses, a 30 percent increase from 14.2 billion lira in 2024. The Ministry of Justice employs 63,214 staff in the prison system.

To address overcrowding, the government plans to build 11 new prisons by 2027, with an expected total cost of 23.5 billion lira. The 2025 budget includes 1.2 billion lira for this construction.